WTA World No.7 Bianca Andreescu has announced that she will not play in 2020, withdrawing from Roland Garros in the process.

Bianca Andreescu has announced that she will not compete in the remainder of the 2020 season and will instead spend the rest of the year concentrating on her “health and training”.

The 2019 US Open champion missed the opening months of the year because of a knee injury before the pandemic forced the suspension of the WTA Tour.

She had hoped to make her comeback at Roland Garros, the main draw for which begins on September 27 and runs through until October 11, but has withdrawn from the event.

Writing on Twitter, the WTA World No.7 said: “I have come to the difficult decision to skip the clay court swing this year and will be taking the remainder of the season off to focus on my health and my training.

“As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, IU have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics; I want to use this time to focus on my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever.

“As always, your encouraging words and support meant the world to me and I look forward to getting back on the court and competing for Canada next year.”

Andreescu’s last tournament was the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, which she was forced to withdraw from due to injury midway through an encounter against Karolina Pliskova in October 2019.