Generations of WTA players came together on social media this week to celebrate 50 years since the Original 9 risked it all to allow them to chase their dreams.

Beginning at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, 10 of the players in the field recreated the iconic photo from Sept. 23, 1970, in which Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Billie Jean King, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Judy Tegart Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid signed symbolic $1 contracts and risked it all for future generations of women.

Today is a very special day as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the #Original9. These women that changed the history of our sport ✊🏼

We wouldn't be here without you ❤🙏#Equality@WTA#ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/nqNkw9aLH7 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) September 23, 2020

The activism of the Original 9 and promoter Gladys Heldman set professional tennis on a path to become the world’s leading sport for women five decades later.

From active Grand Slam champions and those who've ascended to World No.1, the WTA's international stars wouldn't have the opportunity to chase their dreams in the present were it not for their actions, and for that, these current champions are grateful.

Today we celebrate 50 years of the #Original9. Thank you for your love, ambition, courage and fight for equality 🎾

I’m so fortunate be to Australian standing proudly behind two very special members of the Original 9, Judy Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/OxWksoxIcC — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) September 23, 2020

Thank you #Original9 & #GladysHeldman for being an example in sports and society! 50 years later, I’m proud to be part of the story. @WTA #ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/OzJD6w40Um — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 23, 2020

Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 - Thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality and for paving the way for us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HEpsmHrXKA — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 23, 2020

Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 - Thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality. We wouldn't be here without you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SQigdwhtFx — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 23, 2020

Thank you to the #Original9 for fighting for equality and paving the way for future generations 🙏🏾 https://t.co/btItr1MmNA — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 23, 2020

Thank you for your strong and inspiring foundation to our sport! #original9 the journey that you guys started is a continuous evolution! I’m grateful to be part of this story! Thank you https://t.co/J0SS7WqFFf — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 23, 2020

From recently retired greats to a host of WTA Legends, all generations recognized the importance of the Original 9 in the game they love and have made a career out of.

.@ilanakloss and her doubles partner Linky Boshoff Mortlock won the 1976 @usopen Women’s Doubles title.



Thank you for this tribute to the #Original9. ❤️#ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/uYxIwAE6Q5 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 23, 2020

Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 – thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality @WTA #ADollarMakesADifference



A big thank you to all these tennis legends who paved the way for me and my fellow WTA alums to enjoy a career full of lifetime friendships! #tennisfamily pic.twitter.com/0tstNwmB4U — Harper for Kids (@HarperforKids) September 23, 2020

You shaped our paths forever and ever. 💛Deeply grateful #Original9 https://t.co/5MvHqGf3Hr — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) September 24, 2020

50 years ago today, Billie Jean King started this amazing movement with a $1 bill, that paved the way for my career, and that of many others.

Thank you to the #original9 for everything you have done! I wouldn’t be the person I am today without tennis! @wta #equality pic.twitter.com/Or0acocS9F — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) September 23, 2020

💪🏼 Gracias a las #Original9, que hace 50 años se plantaron ante la desigualdad económica que sufrían con los premios las mujeres frente a los hombres. #ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/KOdJhTrqqP — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) September 23, 2020

Thank you to the #Original9 for taking a stand for what you believed in, fighting for #equality, and paving the road for future generations! Changed my life and so many others. 🙏#trailblazers @WTA https://t.co/iBhe0gsKpg — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) September 23, 2020

Happy 50th anniversary to the #Original9 and Gladys Heldman! Thank you for your courage to fight for #equality. I am proud and honored to be part of this sport! @WTA pic.twitter.com/OltF04xvry — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) September 23, 2020

We are celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 today!! Thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality! If it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be who I am now 🙏#ADollarMakesaDifference @WTA pic.twitter.com/S7civjXjpx — Barbara Schett-Eagle (@Babsschett) September 23, 2020

Celebrando los 50 años del #Original9: gracias por el coraje y la lucha por la #Igualdad // Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 – thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality @WTA #ADollarMakesADifference

@julieheldman@BillieJeanKing pic.twitter.com/K8QTTk2wvn — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) September 23, 2020

Your brave attitude made our dreams possible and our effort respected. We can’t say it enough... Thanks for paving the way! #Original9 https://t.co/H3dZ2DFWSb — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) September 23, 2020

Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 – thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality @WTA - Two of them have impacted me greatly personally, the amazing @BillieJeanKing - my fellow LBC-er and Valerie Ziegenfuss, one of my coaches growing up! #ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/tIejYn3NlL — Vania King (@queen_v21) September 23, 2020

Celebrating 5️⃣0️⃣ years of #Original9 . Legends are made by imagining the future and then making it happen, seeing it flourish and never looking back. Thank you for your courage and fight for #equality. @WTA #ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/gs5hT045vA — Darija Jurak (@daryjurak) September 23, 2020