In honor of one of the most influential moments in the history of sport, WTA stars past and present came together on social media this week to celebrate the 50th anniversary for the Original 9.
Beginning at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, 10 of the players in the field recreated the iconic photo from Sept. 23, 1970, in which Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Billie Jean King, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Judy Tegart Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid signed symbolic $1 contracts and risked it all for future generations of women.
Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 – thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality @WTA #ADollarMakesADifference #IS20 @billiejeanking @julieheldman #PeachesBartkowicz #RosieCasals #JudyDalton #KerryMelvilleReid #KristyPigeon #NancyRichey #ValerieZiegenfuss pic.twitter.com/imfTnKYvVz— WTA Strasbourg (@WTA_Strasbourg) September 22, 2020
#Original9 #Equality@WTA#ADollarMakesADifference #IS20@billiejeanking@julieheldman#PeachesBartkowicz #RosieCasals #JudyDalton #KerryMelvilleReid #KristyPigeon #NancyRichey #ValerieZiegenfuss pic.twitter.com/OqlzQfjq1D— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) September 23, 2020
Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 – thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality @WTA #ADollarMakesADifference #IS20 @billiejeanking @julieheldman #PeachesBartkowicz #RosieCasals #JudyDalton #KerryMelvilleReid #KristyPigeon #NancyRichey #ValerieZiegenfuss pic.twitter.com/SCdLxjkT5W— Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) September 23, 2020
Today is a very special day as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the #Original9. These women that changed the history of our sport ✊🏼— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) September 23, 2020
We wouldn't be here without you ❤🙏#Equality@WTA#ADollarMakesADifference
The activism of the Original 9 and promoter Gladys Heldman set professional tennis on a path to become the world’s leading sport for women five decades later.
From active Grand Slam champions and those who've ascended to World No.1, the WTA's international stars wouldn't have the opportunity to chase their dreams in the present were it not for their actions, and for that, these current champions are grateful.
Today we celebrate 50 years of the #Original9. Thank you for your love, ambition, courage and fight for equality 🎾— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) September 23, 2020
I’m so fortunate be to Australian standing proudly behind two very special members of the Original 9, Judy Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/OxWksoxIcC
Thank you #Original9 & #GladysHeldman for being an example in sports and society! 50 years later, I’m proud to be part of the story. @WTA #ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/OzJD6w40Um— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 23, 2020
Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 - Thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality and for paving the way for us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HEpsmHrXKA— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 23, 2020
Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 - Thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality. We wouldn't be here without you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SQigdwhtFx— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 23, 2020
Thank you to the #Original9 for fighting for equality and paving the way for future generations 🙏🏾 https://t.co/btItr1MmNA— sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 23, 2020
Thank you for your strong and inspiring foundation to our sport! #original9 the journey that you guys started is a continuous evolution! I’m grateful to be part of this story! Thank you https://t.co/J0SS7WqFFf— victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 23, 2020
From recently retired greats to a host of WTA Legends, all generations recognized the importance of the Original 9 in the game they love and have made a career out of.
.@ilanakloss and her doubles partner Linky Boshoff Mortlock won the 1976 @usopen Women’s Doubles title.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 23, 2020
Thank you for this tribute to the #Original9. ❤️#ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/uYxIwAE6Q5
Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 – thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality @WTA #ADollarMakesADifference— Harper for Kids (@HarperforKids) September 23, 2020
A big thank you to all these tennis legends who paved the way for me and my fellow WTA alums to enjoy a career full of lifetime friendships! #tennisfamily pic.twitter.com/0tstNwmB4U
You shaped our paths forever and ever. 💛Deeply grateful #Original9 https://t.co/5MvHqGf3Hr— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) September 24, 2020
50 years ago today, Billie Jean King started this amazing movement with a $1 bill, that paved the way for my career, and that of many others.— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) September 23, 2020
Thank you to the #original9 for everything you have done! I wouldn’t be the person I am today without tennis! @wta #equality pic.twitter.com/Or0acocS9F
💪🏼 Gracias a las #Original9, que hace 50 años se plantaron ante la desigualdad económica que sufrían con los premios las mujeres frente a los hombres. #ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/KOdJhTrqqP— Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) September 23, 2020
#ADollarMakesADifference #Original9 @WTA @BillieJeanKing I was 8 years old and remember the photo 50 years ago that changed sports. 🙏🏼🥂🎾 pic.twitter.com/LP3XVU1TvI— Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 23, 2020
In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the #Original9 Thank you for your #courage #perseverance #leadership #fight for #equity #WTA #ADollarMakesADifference It made a difference for me and countless others ❤️💪🏽 #AdvantageAll #itf #usta pic.twitter.com/gWcOlSyg90— Katrina Adams 🦋 (@katadams68) September 23, 2020
Thank you to the #Original9 for taking a stand for what you believed in, fighting for #equality, and paving the road for future generations! Changed my life and so many others. 🙏#trailblazers @WTA https://t.co/iBhe0gsKpg— Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) September 23, 2020
Happy 50th anniversary to the #Original9 and Gladys Heldman! Thank you for your courage to fight for #equality. I am proud and honored to be part of this sport! @WTA pic.twitter.com/OltF04xvry— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) September 23, 2020
We are celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 today!! Thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality! If it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be who I am now 🙏#ADollarMakesaDifference @WTA pic.twitter.com/S7civjXjpx— Barbara Schett-Eagle (@Babsschett) September 23, 2020
Celebrando los 50 años del #Original9: gracias por el coraje y la lucha por la #Igualdad // Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 – thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality @WTA #ADollarMakesADifference— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) September 23, 2020
@julieheldman@BillieJeanKing pic.twitter.com/K8QTTk2wvn
Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 – thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality@WTA #ADollarMakesADifference 🙏👏😀 pic.twitter.com/1ZLF88okRC— Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) September 23, 2020
Your brave attitude made our dreams possible and our effort respected. We can’t say it enough... Thanks for paving the way! #Original9 https://t.co/H3dZ2DFWSb— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) September 23, 2020
Celebrating 50 years of the #Original9 – thank you for your courage and fight for #Equality @WTA - Two of them have impacted me greatly personally, the amazing @BillieJeanKing - my fellow LBC-er and Valerie Ziegenfuss, one of my coaches growing up! #ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/tIejYn3NlL— Vania King (@queen_v21) September 23, 2020
Celebrating 5️⃣0️⃣ years of #Original9 . Legends are made by imagining the future and then making it happen, seeing it flourish and never looking back. Thank you for your courage and fight for #equality. @WTA #ADollarMakesADifference pic.twitter.com/gs5hT045vA— Darija Jurak (@daryjurak) September 23, 2020
today I can travel around the world, compete in professional tennis events and call it my dream job. Because of them I started and never stopped dreaming. Thank you.❤️ @wta— Magda Linette (@MagdaLinette) September 23, 2020