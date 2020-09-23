In honor of one of the most influential moments in the history of sport, WTA stars past and present came together on social media this week to celebrate the 50th anniversary for the Original 9.

Read more: Anniversary of Original 9 and Gladys Heldman recognized around world

Beginning at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, 10 of the players in the field recreated the iconic photo from Sept. 23, 1970, in which Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Billie Jean King, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Judy Tegart Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid signed symbolic $1 contracts and risked it all for future generations of women.

The activism of the Original 9 and promoter Gladys Heldman set professional tennis on a path to become the world’s leading sport for women five decades later.

From active Grand Slam champions and those who've ascended to World No.1, the WTA's international stars wouldn't have the opportunity to chase their dreams in the present were it not for their actions, and for that, these current champions are grateful. 

From recently retired greats to a host of WTA Legends, all generations recognized the importance of the Original 9 in the game they love and have made a career out of.

Check out more social posts from the WTA family. 