Long sleeves, layers, and lots of plaid: here are the looks that WTA players competing in the 2020 French Open will wear as they hit the court during autumn in Paris.

Tennis apparel companies always introduce new collections at Grand Slams, but the 2020 French Open will be different. A number of clothing manufacturers, even the leading ones, will have their athletes wear the same outfits as at the recently-finished US Open. The reason is the coronavirus pandemic and the rescheduling of Roland Garros, which left a very short period between two majors.

Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog will show us what the WTA players will sport this fortnight in Paris.

Photo by Fila

Fila will launch a new collection at the French Open. Their designers opted for the plaid print and orange tones that blend with the clay courts in Paris.

Photo by Fila

Matching the Mad for Plaid clothing is a specially designed colorway of the Axilus 2 Energized tennis shoe.

Photo by Fila

The first promotional images show Sofia Kenin and Karolina Pliskova in a timeless V-neck racer tank with contrast binding, available in two distinct styles — white with calypso coral and melon accents and in the plaid print.

Photo by Fila

Kiki Bertens is showing us the Fila Mad For Plaid Dress, which features extravagant printed bottom pleat panels.

Photo by adidas

Adidas apparel promoted by Angelique Kerber, Garbiñe Muguruza, Kristina Mladenovic and Maria Sakkari features bold marble-effect prints with pearl metallic and glitter elements, while muted tones of green blended with accents of silver complete the City Lights collection.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Players sponsored by New Balance have already introduced their new looks at the clay-court tournaments following the US Open. Dominant colors are eclipse and bali blue. At the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Misaki Doi wore the Rally Court Tank and Printed Rally Skort.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

This is Coco Gauff’s photo from Rome where she’s clad in the New Balance Printed Tournament Tank and Tournament Skort. At the French Open, however, this is expected to be Danielle Collins’ look, while Gauff will have custom separates, just like she did at the US Open. The 16-year-old American will sport a printed tank with asymmetrical neckline and back straps and an eclipse skirt with striped waistband.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Nike will stick to the pink-dominated Challenge Court collection inspired by Andre Agassi’s anti-establishment aesthetic. The clothes that revive the ATP icon’s apparel from 1990 were first seen in action at the Western & Southern Open in August. Victoria Azarenka has resurrected her tennis career in the Nike Fall NY Slam Tank and Nike Fall NY Slam Short, both featuring a flaming ball graphic.

Photo by Jimmie48 Photography/WTA

Players endorsing Asics will also sport the same clothes as at the US Open. The standout piece in the collection is this Asics Fall Elite Dress worn here by Caroline Garcia.

Note that the weather in Paris is much colder than during regularly-timed Roland Garros, so we will see a lot more long sleeves and layers than we’re used to.