PARIS, France - Slovenian teenager Kaja Juvan completed one of the day’s biggest upsets as she stunned former World No.1 Angelique Kerber in straight sets to claim her first main draw victory at the French Open.

19-year old Juvan made her Grand Slam debut here in Paris last year as a lucky loser, falling to Sorana Cirstea in her first-round match and pushed Serena Williams to three sets in her Wimbledon debut.

Now over a year later, Juvan showed no signs of nerves as she outlasted No.18 seed Kerber in two sets, needing just over an hour to complete the 6-3, 6-3 upset.

Juvan advanced to the second round, where she will take on the winner between Arantxa Rus and French wildcard Clara Burel.

For Kerber, the defeat extended her Parisian woes as the two-time quarterfinalist has now fallen in the first round four times in the last five years.

