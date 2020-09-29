2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko claimed her first win at the French Open since her title run three years ago, needing just over an hour to power past Madison Brengle into the second round.

PARIS, France -- 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia has regained her winning ways at Roland Garros, dispatching Madison Brengle of the United States 6-2, 6-1, in the opening round on the clay courts of Paris.

Ostapenko stunned the tennis world by winning her first WTA title at the French Open as an unseeded starlet three years ago, but she failed to win a match in her title defense in 2018, then lost her opener to Victoria Azarenka in 2019. At last, Ostapenko notched a victory at Roland Garros once again, ousting World No.78 Brengle after an hour and two minutes of play.

One of five former champions to start the main draw, Ostapenko brought a 2-1 head-to-head lead into her match with Brengle, but all of their previous encounters had come during that 2017 season. Moreover, Brengle was just a handful of weeks removed from a third-round showing at the US Open, where she had knocked out Dayana Yastremska.

Nevertheless, World No.43 Ostapenko used her power game to great effect on Tuesday morning, slamming 46 winners, to just six from Brengle. Ostapenko had eight double faults as well, but that was a small price to pay as she triumphed on a majority of the important points, fending off 15 of Brengle's whopping 17 break points, while converting seven of her nine chances.

In the second round, Ostapenko will face either No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or qualifier Mayar Sherif, the first-ever woman representing Egypt to play in a Grand Slam singles main draw.

After an early exchange of breaks in the first two games, Brengle was a whisker away from holding serve, leading 40-0 at 1-1. But at that point, Ostapenko’s backhand began to kick into high gear, and the Latvian cracked three winning shots from that wing down the line, eventually steering to another break and a 2-1 lead.

Brengle, though, continued to chase down the Ostapenko rockets with aplomb, and gritted her way through a protracted battle to get back on serve at 2-2, on her seventh break point of the game. However, Ostapenko quickly regained composure, breaking Brengle again for 3-2, then earning the first service hold of the day for 4-2 by zipping a forehand winner down the line.

Brengle nearly immediately matched the Latvian with a hold, but fierce forehand winners by Ostapenko brought that game from 40-15 to deuce. A dropshot winner by the hard-hitting former champion was a deft change of pace to give herself another break point, where Brengle subsequently double faulted to cede a 5-2 lead to Ostapenko.

Ostapenko had to face adversity when serving for the set, facing an additional two break points, but more aggressive play helped her erase the American’s chances. After a forehand error by Brengle at deuce, the Latvian garnered a set point, which she converted by ending a rally with another signature backhand down the line.

More to follow....