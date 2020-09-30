No.16 seed Elise Mertens fought through a straight sets battle against the tricky Kaia Kanepi en route to the third round at the French Open.

PARIS, France - No.16 seed Elise Mertens was tested in the second round by the tricky Kaia Kanepi, battling through in two close sets to seal her spot in the third round at the French Open.

Mertens has been one of the most consistent players since the WTA season’s restart, reaching the Prague Open final in her second tournament back and posting a quarterfinal appearance in Rome. She also turned heads on hardcourts, reaching the semifinal at the Western & Southern Open and quarterfinals at the US Open.

She brought all that momentum into her second-round battle against Kanepi on Court 7, battling through in two sets to win, 6-4, 7-5.

Into to the third round in Paris for the fourth year in a row, Mertens awaits the winner between Caroline Garcia and Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

