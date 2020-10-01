Home hope Fiona Ferro took down No.14 seed Elena Rybakina in a three-set upset to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time.

To the delight of the limited fans watching on Court Philippe Chatrier, Ferro recovered after dropping the second set and fired 36 winners past Rybakina en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory.

The win marks her best result at Roland Garros, and she equals her career-best Grand Slam run to this stage at 2019 US Open. She’s one of three French players left standing in the third round at Roland Garros, along with Caroline Garcia and wildcard Clara Burel.

Coming into Paris, Ferro was hoping home soil would inspire more victories after lifting her second career trophy at the Palermo Open, her only tournament since the season’s restart.

Her opponent Rybakina, from Kazakhstan, was ranked World No.141 at Roland Garros last year as a qualifier, but returned as the No.14 seed after a breakthrough year that saw her reach win a trophy in Hobart and reach finals in Shenzhen, St. Petersburg and Dubai, as well as her first final of the WTA’s restart last week in Strasbourg.

Ferro will face Patricia Maria Tig of Romania in the third round. Tig took down Christina McHale in straight sets earlier in the day to advance at Roland Garros.

