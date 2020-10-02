The third round begins at Roland Garros on Friday – here are all the facts and stats you need ahead of the day’s play.

LEARNING

Eugenie Bouchard is into the third round of the French Open for the first time since 2014 – and the first time in any major since the 2017 Australian Open. The last time the Canadian made the second week of a Grand Slam event was the 2015 US Open.

Her opponent will be 19-year-old Iga Swiatek, who made it to the fourth round in Paris on her only previous visit. She has dropped only eight games so far.

No.3 seed Elina Svitolina will play Ekaterina Alexandrova for the first time. The Russian, seeded 27, is seeking to make the fourth round of a Slam for the first time.

Qualifier Nadia Podoroska is bidding to become the first Argentine into the second week of the French Open since Gisela Dulko in 2011.

No.1 seed Simona Halep and Amanda Anisimova meet for just the second time. The American, however, upset the WTA World No.2 in the quarterfinals in Paris last year.

Halep is in the midst of a career-best 16-match winning streak.

French hopeful Caroline Garcia has a 2-0 career head-to-head record against Elise Mertens.

Tsvetana Pironkova aiming to be the first wildcard into the fourth round of the French Open since 2014 when she takes on Barbora Krejcikova, the doubles champion of 2018.

Katerina Siniakova and No.5 seed Kiki Bertens have a 1-1 career head-to-head record. Bertens notably beat the Czech on route to the title in Madrid last year.

Qualifier Martina Trevisan has never taken a set from a Top 50 opponent ahead of her meeting with Maria Sakkari.

WEATHER

High chance of rain throughout the day. There will be sunny intervals, however. Maximum temperature: 14C/57F.

TRENDING

It hurts 💔... But I played my heart out and I guess I'm still learning. Grateful for everything 🙏



Ça fait mal 💔... Mais j'ai joué avec mes tripes et j'espère apprendre de cette défaite.



Merci Paris 🙏@rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/wPlQLRCnJG — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) October 1, 2020

Congratulations @ppauline86 on a long & successful career🎾 most of all you’re a fantastic person with an infectious smile! All the best for your next chapter 😘 pic.twitter.com/xfiHA15Glu — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) October 1, 2020

if it’s not visible, I almost got a heart attack. https://t.co/tYl5hAowAK — Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) October 1, 2020

ORDER OF PLAY

READING

