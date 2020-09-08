OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - Coco Gauff faces fellow wildcard Jana Cepelova in the first round of qualifying for the J&T Banka Ostrava Open this weekend.
It is the teenager's first match since the French Open - when she lost in the second round to Italy's Martina Trevisan - and she is seeded three in the qualifying tournament.
Fellow American Bethanie Mattek-Sands has also received a wildcard for qualifying and she takes on Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the first round.
Another Russian, Veronika Kudermetova, is the top seed for the two-round qualifying event and she will start against Switzerland's Stefanie Vögele.
The Ostrava Open, which is new to the WTA calendar, has received an official exemption which allows the tournament go ahead as planned despite new Covid-19 restrictions in the Czech Republic.
