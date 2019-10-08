The former Australian No.1 takes on the new position of Tennis Australia’s Females in Tennis – Coach Lead.

This role will focus on attracting, developing and retaining female coaches at all levels to grow the number of female coaches by 10 per cent in Australia over the next three years.

Pratt has worked consistently on the WTA Tour as a coach with players such as Casey Dellacqua, Daria Gavrilova and Storm Sanders. She is also Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup coach.

“I’m passionate about getting more female coaches working with players of all ages and at all levels, and I’m excited about this new opportunity,” Pratt said.

“At the top level, tennis leads the sporting world in gender equality with equal prize money at the Grand Slams. But like many other sports, it’s an ongoing challenge to keep girls engaged, particularly when they hit their teenage years.

“Closing the gender gap at the participation level is vital to the ongoing success of our sport, and we know that having more women involved in coaching is one of the keys to keeping girls involved in tennis. I’m looking forward to creating more opportunities for females in tennis coaching.”

Tennis Australia chief executive Officer Craig Tiley said: “I’m very pleased we have Nicole leading the charge to recruit more female coaches, part of our broader strategy to increase the participation of girls and women in the sport, and to help attract and retain more female coaches.”

