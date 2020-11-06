World No.11 Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens lead the title charge at the 30th edition of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, one of the longest-running women’s tournaments.
From practice points to furry friends, here’s what WTA players are posting on social media ahead of the start of main draw play in Linz…
One of the breakout stars of the 2020 French Open, Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska posted this socially distant selfie on route to Austria.
✈️ Austria, allá vamos! 🇦🇹— Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) November 4, 2020
🔜 @WTALinz
💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/TCQANkuBgz
After clearing the COVID-19 safety protocols, Podoroska got a warm welcome as she hit the famous gray courts for a practice hit.
Holaaaa!!! Mucho gusto 😍— Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) November 6, 2020
Está hermosa la cancha. Gracias por recibirnos como lo hicieron 👋
🇦🇷🧉🇦🇷🧉🇦🇷🧉🇦🇷🧉🇦🇷🧉 https://t.co/HcwOF5hE2v
Meanwhile, Veronika Kudermetova posted this selfie from quarantine in Linz...
… as Camila Giorgi also snapped this behind-the-scenes photo.
Ostrava champion Sabalenka hit the practice courts to work on her backhand...
Firing early bird backhands like @SabalenkaA ☄️@wta | #wtalinz pic.twitter.com/9hS0B5iKDM— WTA Linz (@WTALinz) November 7, 2020
...while World No.21 Mertens showed off her footwork. The pair teamed up last month to claim the doubles title at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open.
Friday night session with @elise_mertens🌃@wta | #wtalinz pic.twitter.com/EeKa1RV5we— WTA Linz (@WTALinz) November 6, 2020
Former World No.12 Sabine Lisicki also hit the practice court ahead of her first qualifying match.
Guten Morgen 😄 https://t.co/Z6n5H9eWSa— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) November 6, 2020
Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, en route to Linz in style.
On my way to @WTALinz 💪🏼🎾 pic.twitter.com/RFB5SS1lnP— Dayana Yastremska (@D_Yastremska) November 5, 2020
She completed her first practice as she seeks her fourth career title.
First practice here in Linz 💪🏼 https://t.co/1CKSpBZWiQ— Dayana Yastremska (@D_Yastremska) November 6, 2020
The tournament’s social media account also posted this photo of Katerina Siniakova and an adorable furry friend hitting the gym.
Puppy alert 🐶 @K_Siniakova | #wtalinz pic.twitter.com/OwkjEulKAz— WTA Linz (@WTALinz) November 6, 2020