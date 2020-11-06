From practice points to furry friends, check out what your favorite WTA players are posting ahead of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

World No.11 Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens lead the title charge at the 30th edition of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, one of the longest-running women’s tournaments.

From practice points to furry friends, here’s what WTA players are posting on social media ahead of the start of main draw play in Linz…

Read more: Linz 2020: Sabalenka heads field, Haas awarded wildcard

One of the breakout stars of the 2020 French Open, Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska posted this socially distant selfie on route to Austria.

After clearing the COVID-19 safety protocols, Podoroska got a warm welcome as she hit the famous gray courts for a practice hit.

Holaaaa!!! Mucho gusto 😍

Está hermosa la cancha. Gracias por recibirnos como lo hicieron 👋

🇦🇷🧉🇦🇷🧉🇦🇷🧉🇦🇷🧉🇦🇷🧉 https://t.co/HcwOF5hE2v — Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Veronika Kudermetova posted this selfie from quarantine in Linz...

… as Camila Giorgi also snapped this behind-the-scenes photo.

Ostrava champion Sabalenka hit the practice courts to work on her backhand...

...while World No.21 Mertens showed off her footwork. The pair teamed up last month to claim the doubles title at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

Former World No.12 Sabine Lisicki also hit the practice court ahead of her first qualifying match.

Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, en route to Linz in style.

She completed her first practice as she seeks her fourth career title.

First practice here in Linz 💪🏼 https://t.co/1CKSpBZWiQ — Dayana Yastremska (@D_Yastremska) November 6, 2020

The tournament’s social media account also posted this photo of Katerina Siniakova and an adorable furry friend hitting the gym.