Former Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins was among early winners on the first day of play at the Yarra Valley Classic event at Melbourne Park.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Former Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins needed just 75 minutes to secure her first victory of 2021 on Sunday at Melbourne Park - a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure in the Yarra Valley Classic.

Again returning to the site of her best career major run, which saw her upset former champion Angelique Kerber en route to reaching the final four in 2019, Collins faced little adversity against the World No.123, breaking serve twice in each set to advance to the second round.

The World No.46 was absent from the first tournament of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, having last reached the quarterfinals at the French Open in the fall.

As the No. 13 seed, Collins is one of a trio of Americans amongst the Top 16 in this draw - joining No.2 seed Sofia Kenin and No.5 seed Serena Williams.

Bolsova, Stojanovic safely through in straights

Another player who had a breakthrough Grand Slam run in 2019 - Spain's Aliona Bolsova - was also among Sunday's early winners in the Yarra River event. Bolsova, who reached the fourth round of the French Open as a qualifier that season, surrendered just three games in defeating India's Ankita Raina, 6-3, 6-0.

Elsewhere, Serbia's Nina Stojanovic rounded out the trio of victors in the early hours with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Egypt's Mayar Sherif.

