Former World No.4 Caroline Garcia notched her first win of the season on Sunday, ousting Arina Rodionova to open Gippsland Trophy first-round play.

Stay tuned and refresh this page for Gippsland Trophy updates throughout the day! Also, keep tabs on Day 1 of the Yarra Valley Classic, also occurring at Melbourne Park, here!

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Former World No.4 Caroline Garcia of France kicked off her season, and the Gippsland Trophy, with a bang, as she ousted Australian wildcard Arina Rodionova, 6-3, 6-4 in their first-round clash at the WTA 500 event.

"It was a lot of emotions to get back on court, finally," said Garcia, during her on-court, post-match interview. "I tried to stay very calm and play one point at a time, and I think I improved during the match, so that’s the most positive thing about today."

World No.44 Garcia fell to wildcards in her first two tournaments last year, but did not make a similar mistake in her first match of 2021, as she dispatched 169th-ranked Rodionova in 77 minutes. The Frenchwoman extended her head-to-head lead over Rodionova to 2-0, blasting 25 winners to just 17 unforced errors during her second straight-set win over the Australian.

Rodionova broke Garcia in an arduous five-deuce opening game, but Garcia was unfazed by the early deficit and reeled off five of the next six games en route to a one-set lead.

Garcia did not face a break point in the second set, and she grabbed a break in the opening game of that frame. Garcia maintained her break lead from there and ultimately used her forehand to power through a love service game and close out the match.

HIGHLIGHTS

2021 Gippsland Trophy Highlights: Garcia stops Rodionova

OTHER RESULTS

Among the other early first-round winners at the Gippsland Trophy was former Top 10 player Daria Kasatina of Russia, who overwhelmed former Top 20 player Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania, 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour. Kasatkina beat Buzarnescu at 2019 San Jose when the Romanian was the defending champion, and had no trouble claiming her second win in their two meetings.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus staged a tremendous comeback in her opening match, storming back from 3-6, 0-4 down to overcome Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Sasnovich won nine games in a row to attain a 3-0 lead in the third set before easing through the rest of the decider for the win.

MORE TO COME FROM DAY 1 IN MELBOURNE!

Click here for Sunday's full order of play at Melbourne Park, consisting of matches from both the Gippsland Trophy and the Yarra River Classic.