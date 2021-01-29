With their mandatory 14-day quarantine in the books, the stars of the WTA can't contain their excitement on the streets of Melbourne.

The Social Buzz recaps the best of the WTA's stars on social media.

Garbiñe Muguruza wasted no time taking in the sights and sounds and tastes of Melbourne:

To quote Ons Jabeur, "Sorry, Andy Murray." The Tunisian star was just a little bit excited to be out of hard lockdown.

Got too excited hitting the ball after 14 days .. sorry @andy_murray but I am only human 😁😜 pic.twitter.com/GOQuZyrjAg — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 31, 2021

Jennifer Brady was the social butterfly of the weekend, practicing with Sloane Stephens before hitting the doubles court with Ash Barty at the Yarra Valley Classic.



Barbora Strycova found some tranquility under the sun on the banks of the Yarra River.

Bethanie Mattek Sands and Gabriela Dabrowski enjoyed their first non-stationary bike ride of the Aussie Summer.

Jessica Pegula got right to work at the Yarra Valley Classic, defeating No.15 seed Kristina Mladenovic on Day 1.

Tennis is back in Melbourne and happy to be a part of it ✨ #YarraValleyWTA pic.twitter.com/rLa8N0ZVWJ — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) January 31, 2021

Venus Williams put in the performance of Day 1 at the Yarra Valley Classic and charmed the Australian crowd to boot.

Doubles World No.1 Hsieh Su-Wei met with her former coach Paul McNamee for some steak and catch-up.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams shared the court on Friday in Adelaide, giving Osaka another opportunity to remind everyone that she is President of the Serena Williams Fan Club.

The first pic The most recent pic pic.twitter.com/3jYv9yxxju — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 29, 2021