Play will be suspended across all tournaments Thursday and the schedule reworked for Friday.

All matches scheduled Thursday at Melbourne Park have been postponed after a hotel quarantine worker at the Grand Hyatt, where a large number of players are staying, tested positive for COVID-19.

Just after midnight Thursday in Melbourne, Tennis Australia released a statement:

“Authorities have advised that everyone who stayed at the Grand Hyatt between 16-29 January will need to be tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result.



“We have been advised that you need to isolate at all times other than when you travel to and from your test.

“We will work with everyone involved to facilitate testing as quickly as possible.”

Among the key matches at the three WTA 500 events -- the Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic and Grampians Trophy -- are Ashleigh Barty vs. Shelby Rogers, Daniel Collins vs. Serena Williams, Garbine Muguruza vs. Sofia Kenin and Simona Halep vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova.

An update on the schedule for Friday will be announced later.