The WTA and ATP picked up another industry award for Tennis United, the digital series that provided a voice to professional tennis players and delivered exclusive content to players and fans globally in 2020.

Selected by a panel of 250 industry experts, the WTA and ATP has won the ‘Sports Marketing Campaign’ category in the SPIA Asia – Sport Industry Awards, specifically for delivering increased fan engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis United was nominated in the same category as Major League Baseball (MLB) – ‘Open Day at Home’, the ‘From Milan with Love’ concert by AC Milan and Roc Nation, Tottenham Hotspur football club’s ‘Virtual Mascot Program’ and La Liga’s ‘Show your Team Colors’ Instagram filters for home campaign.

Hosted by Grand Slam doubles champions Bethanie Mattek-Sands (WTA) and Vasek Pospisil (ATP), Tennis United stood out for addressing important issues including mental health, equality and inclusivity, and social responsibility as well as featuring light-hearted moments through social media challenges, discussions, and interviews.

Among the 18 episodes that have aired, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Garbiñe Muguruza, Andy Murray, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as well as tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Stefan Edberg have all been featured, along with many others. In addition, fans had the opportunity to witness WTA and ATP players interact with each other and with stars from other sports and cultures; the show featured guests from the worlds of international soccer, the NBA, the NHL and music.

Last year, Tennis United received honors by Leaders Sports Awards for best ‘Content Creation’. The first of 18 shows aired on 10 April 2020 and marked the first time that the WTA and ATP Tour collaborated on a series of content.