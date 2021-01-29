Serena Williams set a tantalizing showdown with World No.1 Ashleigh Barty by virtue of a victory over Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic.

The current World No.1 will take on a former World No.1 for a spot in the Yarra Valley Classic final.

Hours after Ashleigh Barty defeated American Shelby Rogers in a match tiebreak, No.5 seed Serena Williams followed suit with a 6-2, 4-6, [10-6] win over No.13 seed Danielle Collins to set up the star-studded match in the final four.

Losing a set for the first time this week against the in-form Collins, who upset Karolina Pliskova in the previous round, Williams responded with aplomb in the deciding tiebreak, riding clutch serving over the finish line.

"I felt good to get through that in the tiebreak," Serena told seven-time Grand Slam doubles finalist Casey Dellacqua, now a broadcaster, on-court after the match.

"It's definitely different, and Danielle plays so well in both Melbourne and around the world. She's such a good player so I knew today wouldn't be easy, so I'm glad to get through it."

2021 Yarra Valley Classic Highlights: Serena Williams defeats Collins for SF spot

After dropping the first four games of the match in short order, former Australian Open semifinalist Collins found her footing in the quarterfinal encounter, and made it count on the scoreboard in the second set.

After breaking serve to move ahead, 4-3, the World No.46 dug out of a 0-40 hold to pocket her service game and ultimately force a decisive breaker — but after double-faulting on the first point, the final frame was all Williams.

Five straight points stamped the 23-time Grand Slam champion's hold on the abbreviated decider, and she sealed victory on her third match point.

"I've been working on my serve a lot because it's such a good weapon and I want to keep that way after all these years," Williams, who struck eight aces and didn't lose a point behind her first serve in the breaker, added.

"To be able to rely on that is incredibly helpful."

Williams and Barty have played twice, but not since the 2018 French Open. The American has won both meetings - a 6-2, 6-1 win in the first round of the Australian Open seven years ago, and a three-setter in Paris, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, but is the first to say that those results mean little compared to Barty's current top pedigree.

"I think I have nothing to lose going into that match. It's going to be great for me and for her. She's obviously a crowd favorite and whenever I'm not playing against her I'm rooting for her, so it'll be a good match." - Serena Williams on Ashleigh Barty

Barty books final-four slot

Playing her first WTA event in nearly a full year, the world’s top-ranked player was pulled into a decisive match-tiebreak but ultimately prevailed over Rogers, 7-5, 2-6, [10-4] on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Aussie summer event.

"It was a tricky one," said Barty, in her on-court post-match interview. "I thought I was able to hang in there at times, and Shelby was able to hit me off the court during other times.

"An important start to that tiebreak, a bit of an unusual scoring system for us, but I had to get through it to get another opportunity tomorrow."

The top seed could face No.5 seed Serena Williams of the United States in the final four, if the American can get past her compatriot Danielle Collins in a quarterfinal clash later on Friday.

Every day is different, every opponent is different. Regardless of what conditions you deal with, it’s about me coming out here and trying to do the best that I can. - World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, in her post-match interview

Barty has fallen to a player ranked outside the Top 50 only four times in the last two years, and though powerful World No.60 Rogers pushed the Australian to the limit, it was Barty who was helped along by ten aces to notch an 86-minute victory.

Under the closed roof on Margaret Court Arena, Barty failed to serve out the first set at 5-3 but recovered to claim a break of service in the final game of the opening frame.

After winning a protracted game to hold for 2-2, Rogers went on a run, using thunderous returns to reel off five straight games and claim the second set. But Barty regrouped again, mixing powerful serves and forehands with devilish dropshots to ease through the match-tiebreak for the win.

One year later, Muguruza rolls past Kenin

Garbiñe Muguruza exacted a bit of revenge Down Under.

In a rematch of last year’s Australian Open final, the No.6 seed from Spain dispatched No.2 seed Sofia Kenin of the United States, 6-2, 6-2, to claim her spot in the Yarra Valley Classic semifinals on Friday.

Kenin staged a three-set comeback in the championship match of last year’s first major to claim her maiden Grand Slam title, but Muguruza refused to let history repeat as the former World No.1 charged through the tilt in an hour and 15 minutes.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza thus continues her comprehensive run through the Yarra Valley Classic draw, where she has dropped only nine games total in her first three matches.

"It’s always better to know you’ve played well, I think that gives you happiness and energy and hope that things can go well again," Muguruza said on court during her post-match interview.

Muguruza won twelve points in a row to open up a 4-2 lead in the first set, then saved a break point at 5-2 before holding to claim the opener. The Spaniard slammed 15 winners to just four unforced errors in the first set, and converted both of the break points she held.

Kenin at last clinched her first service break to reach 2-2 in the second set, but Muguruza was undaunted and picked off four consecutive games from there to attain the victory and reach the semifinals, where she will face either No.8 seed Marketa Vondrousova or No.14 seed Nadia Podoroska.

