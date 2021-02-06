2019 champion Naomi Osaka kicked off her Australian Open campaign with a statement victory over six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, losing just three games.

It was one of the toughest opening-round draws at the Australian Open on paper, but three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made it look easy.

In just 68 minutes inside Rod Laver Arena, the No.3 seed made a statement behind a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a quarterfinalist in Melbourne in three of the past four years.

Broken just once in the opening-round victory overall, Osaka dropped 13 points in eight service games and struck 18 winners.

The World No.3 is now 2-1 overall against the Russian in her career, with the loss coming back in 2017. Up next, she'll face either former Top 10 player Caroline Garcia from France, or Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

Osaka and Italian Camila Giorgi were the first two women's victors on Monday in Melbourne, with the latter beating Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova, 6-3, 6-3.

Also advancing in the first two hours of main draw action was Canada's Rebecca Marino, a 6-0, 7-6(9) victor over Aussie wildcard Kimberly Birrell.

Marino, a former World No.38 at age 20 in 2011, was away from the tour from 2013-18 as she overcome injuries and depression, before making her return to tennis at age 27.

Now 30 and ranked World No.316, Marino successfully qualified for the Australian Open by winning three matches in Dubai last month for her first Grand Slam appearance in eight years, and needed eight match points to advance.

