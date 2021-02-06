The defending Aussie Open champ and world No. 1 begin their quests on Day 2 Down Under.

Sofia Kenin understands she’s not the lead story at Melbourne Park. That distinction goes to Ashleigh Barty, world No. 1 and local favorite, returning from an 11-month hiatus. Or Serena Williams attempting to tie the all-time Grand Slam mark of 24. Or Bianca Andreescu’s injury comeback after 18 months away.

No, this 22-year-old American is whistling under the radar as the defending Australian Open champion. Carrying the title, though, brings with it some heavy baggage.

“Mentally, I’ve got to handle my emotions and understand whoever I’m going to play, they’re obviously going to play with no pressure,” Kenin said in her pre-tournament press conference. “They’re probably going to play better against me, so I have to somehow try to handle my nerves.”

Kenin opens her defense Tuesday against Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis, who Kenin says plays “like, in Maureen Connolly back in the old days.”

Top seeds open up

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty: Ripped through the field at the Yarra Valley Classic, defeating Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the final. Because she received a walkover against Serena Williams, Barty played only four matches. She’s viewed as one of the favorites with a favorable draw, but Barty doesn’t see it that way.

“I feel exactly as the other 127 girls that are playing,” she said after beating Muguruza. “We’re all in the same draw. I think when the draw predictions are done, I don’t think one’s ever come true in the entirety of tennis. We’ll just see how the draw pans out.”

After a well-deserved day off, Barty faces Danka Kovinic from Montenegro.

No. 5 Elina Svitolina: After losing to eventual champion Elise Mertens in the Gippsland Trophy quarterfinals, Svitolina takes on Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, who took a set from Barty in a third-round match last week.

No. 6 Karolina Pliskova: Exited last week’s Yarra Valley Classic in the third round, losing to Danielle Collins. Pliskova gets Italian Jasmine Paolini who won two matches last week.

Coming in … hot!

No. 18 Elise Mertens: The 25-year-old Belgian, went 4-for-4 in the Gippsland Trophy, winning her sixth WTA title. Mertens won four of her five matches last fall in Linz, falling to Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Her first-round opponent is 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

No. 20 Maria Sakkari: Reached the semifinals in each of her past three tournaments for a 9-3 record. Sakkari fell to Anett Kontaveit in last week’s Grampians Trophy semifinal. Up next: Kristina Mladenovic.

Kaia Kanepi: Saw her ranking zoom to No. 65 from No. 94 with a run to the Gippsland Trophy final. While she lost there to Mertens 6-4, 6-1, Kanepi has won 14 of her past 15 matches going back to last year. She plays Anastasija Sevastova.

No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova: The 26-year-old Russian roared into the Gippsland Trophy semifinals, beating No. 1 seed Simona Halep along the way. Alexandrova's first-round opponent is Italy’s Martina Trevisan.

Teenagers in the spotlight

Coco Gauff: Defeated Naomi Osaka in the 2020 Australian Open, Venus Williams in 2019 at Wimbledon and won a title in Linz at the age of 15. Now Gauff is 16 and faces Jil Teichmann in the first round. Looming in the second is No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina.

Leylah Fernandez: Made the third-round of her last Grand Slam, in Paris, and the second round at the 2020 US Open.

Looking for that old major magic

Sloane Stephens: It’s been awhile since she won the 2017 US Open, but she was an Australian Open semifinalist in 2013 and her head-to-head record against first-round opponent No. 26 Yulia Putinseva is 2-2 – all three-set affairs.

Svetlana Kuznetsova: The 2004 US Open and 2009 French Open champion is still a threat at the age of 35. She’s won two of three matches against first-round opponent Barbora Strycova; they’ve split their two Grand Slam encounters.

Sam Stosur: Sixteen years separate these Australian first-round foes. Stosur, 36, won the US Open in 2011. Destanee Aiava, 20, is a wildcard. The two have never met.

Upset watch

No. 12 Victoria Azarenka: The two-time Australian Open champion withdrew from the Grampians Trophy last week after her first match of the year. Jessica Pegula, a 26-year-old American, could be a tough out. As a qualifier, she won five matches at last year’s Western & Southern Open to reach the quarterfinals, then won her first two matches at the US Open.

No. 25 Karolina Muchova: The 24-year-old from the Czech Republic drew the short straw in the random draw: Jelena Ostapenko. The 2017 French Open champion, still only 23, remains dangerous.

No. 11 Belinda Bencic: The talented Swiss player surprisingly fell in her first match of 2021, to Sorana Cirstea in the Grampians Trophy. She’s up against Lauren Davis, a 27-year-old American ranked No. 75. Davis beat Angelique Kerber in the second of Wimbledon in 2019.