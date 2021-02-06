Follow the action from Melbourne Park:

Sofia Kenin needed to exhibit all of her patented grit to get her title defense off to a victorious start at the 2021 Australian Open.

The defending champion and No.4 seed from the United States clawed back from an early break down to quell a spirited effort by Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis and win 7-5, 6-4, in the opening round of the year’s first major.

"Some nerves coming in," said Kenin, after returning to Rod Laver Arena, the court where she won her first Grand Slam title. "I'm sure everyone saw that. But, yeah, it's obviously nice to get the win. I obviously love the court, have great memories. It was a little bit emotional."

Kenin slammed 23 winners to Inglis’s 10 en route to collecting the 86-minute victory, as she opened her campaign to become the first woman to defend the Australian Open singles title since Victoria Azarenka went back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.

In her first-ever WTA match against a current Top 20 player, World No.133 Inglis forced the issue in each set and broke the world's fourth-ranked player twice, but was ultimately undone by 25 unforced errors.

"[Inglis] played really well," said Kenin. "She's a tricky opponent, tricky player. Yeah, it was quite hard on myself today."

Inglis was ready to spring a surprise as she led Kenin by an early 3-1 break, but Kenin pulled back on serve in the very next game as the pair tussled for control. Key net play by Kenin helped her tough out the opening frame, as she forced an error with a dropshot to break for 6-5, then fired a volley winner to convert her first set point.

Serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, Kenin needed to fend off a break point and missed her first two match points before booking safe passage into round two.

Kenin will now face a challenging opponent in the second round, as she will meet Kaia Kanepi of Estonia, who made the Gippsland Trophy final mere days ago.

"I'm obviously going to try to just prepare and do everything I can to win," said Kenin, who dropped her previous meeting with Kanepi, at 2018 Rome. "She's obviously a tough player and she's playing big. We'll see how it's going to go."

Former World No.15 Kanepi, a six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, dispatched fellow former Top 15 player Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, 6-3, 6-1, to continue her solid run Down Under. Kanepi has won five of her six matches during the last nine days.

