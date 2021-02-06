2020 Australian Open runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza made it five wins in six matches in her stay thus far Down Under with a straight-sets victory over Margarita Gasparyan in the first round of the Australian Open.

In-form Garbiñe Muguruza continued her torrid run through the summer Down Under with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Margarita Gasparyan in the first round of the Australian Open.

The 2020 runner-up at Melbourne Park and last week's finalist at the Yarra Valley Classic, Muguruza needed just 73 minutes to seal a spot in the second round and improved her first-round record at the Australian Open to 9-0.

"I was excited to start the Grand Slam already after few weeks here on-site and in Melbourne," Muguruza told reporters in her post-match press conference.

"I think [it was] a very positive week. After having the quarantine and training, having an extra tournament to play on the same court, I feel like it was great no matter if I ended up losing the final or not.

"I feel like I did well. I also had many chances on the final. I mean, I think the hard work, it's there, it's showing on the court. I was excited to have this feeling towards a Grand Slam. I felt like I finished the final, and I had a day to train, then I was back on Margaret Court [Arena]."

From 3-3 in the opening set, the No.14 seed motored through nine of the next 10 games against the Russian lucky loser ranked World No.127, never again facing break point after losing an early 3-1 lead.

The Spaniard's stat line particularly sparkled in the second set, where she lost just three points on serve and made just two unforced errors.

"I didn't feel like I had to do something different. I'm just wearing different clothes... It helped me to have many matches, just to keep the rhythm, just one more day on court." - Garbiñe Muguruza on her quick turnaround from the Yarra Valley Classic.

Up next, Muguruza could have a meeting with another Russian or a compatriot, as the former World No.1 will face either qualifier Ludmilla Samsonova or Paula Badosa.

"The first set was a tough battle and I was happy that I could close it at 5-4. In the second set, I took the lead a little bit early and played well with my serve. I was more dominating with the second one," Muguruza said on-court after the match.

"She's a tough opponent. We played two years ago [a 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-2 win for Muguruza in Monterrey] and it was a three-set match, a very hard battle, so I'm very happy to have won in two sets."

Joining Muguruza in extending their pre-tournament momentum with first-round victories on Tuesday were Gippsland Trophy champion Elise Mertens and Grampians Trophy finalist Ann Li.

The No.18 seed from Belgium eased past Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez, 6-3, 6-1, while the 20-year-old American made a statement in a 6-2, 6-0 upset of No.31 seed Zhang Shuai of China in just 47 minutes.

In addition, 2020 WTA Newcomer of the Year Nadia Podoroska of Argentina, a quarterfinalist at the Yarra Valley Classic, beat American Christina McHale, 6-4, 6-4. The World No.45 is making her Australian Open main draw debut this year.

