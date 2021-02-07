Bianca Andreescu hopes her comeback story doesn't end early, while Aryna Sabalenka could have her hands full on Day 3 Down Under.

After 15 months away from tennis, it’s comforting to know Bianca Andreescu is, well, still Bianca Andreescu.

The 20-year-old Canadian needed three sets to dispatch Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, but she persisted and now faces the marvelously unconventional Hsieh Su-Wei in a second-round match on Day 3.

“After the match I sat down with my team a little bit,” Andreescu explained afterward, “and I’m like, `Oh, guys, here we go again, those three-setters,’ and they just started laughing because they obviously knew what they were getting into.

“But those matches are super good for me in my opinion, because it really shows I can scramble when I really need to, or if there’s some pressure I can dig my way through it somehow. I don’t want to be too hard on myself. It’s my first match back. I’m just super relieved that was able to win.”

"When my back is against the wall, not only today, but I've noticed throughout my last couple tournaments in 2019, I've been able to pull through with those.”



How Bianca Andreescu pulled out a vintage win to kickstart a ’new chapter’. #AusOpen



Andreescu lived dangerously at the 2019 US Open, surviving back-to-back three-set matches on the way to her first major title. A torn meniscus (left knee) forced her to miss all of the 2020 season.

She’s the No. 8 seed and has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Hsieh, a 6-3, 6-3 win in the 2019 Auckland semifinals.

“She’s a pretty crafty player,” Andreescu said of her opponent, “so I think that’s going to be a fun match.”

Beyond that, Day 3 of the Australian Open offers a number of choice confrontations.

SERENA WILLIAMS STARS IN `24’

No. 10 Serena Williams: Doing her best Jack Bauer/Kiefer Sutherland impersonation, she continues the quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Serena meets Nina Stojanovic, a Serbian ranked No. 100. In the first round, Williams was crisp and clean in a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Laura Siegemund that was wrapped up in 56 minutes.

“I was just happy to get through it,” Serena told reporters. “Wasn’t sure how my serve would be after a little bit of that shoulder [injury], but it’s feeling good.”

After she won her first three matches last week at the Yarra Valley Classic, Serena withdrew before her semifinal against top seed Ashleigh Barty. Opposite Siegemund, Serena dropped only nine points on her serve.

Since winning the 2017 Australian Open, she’s had four opportunities in major finals to collect No. 24 but fallen short.

“I’ve had a ton of pressure, and now I don’t feel it anymore,” Serena said of pursuing Margaret Court’s 24 titles. “It’s a huge relief. I think I was just looking at it all wrong in the past, and I feel totally different about it now.”

TOP SEEDS IN ACTION

No. 2 Simona Halep: She’s up against some home cooking in her second round match, Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. Halep has won all three of their previous matches, but two of them sent three sets. Last year in Adelaide, Halep was a 6-4, 7-5 winner.

No. 3 Naomi Osaka: Her match winning streak is now up to 15 after Osaka beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 6-4 in 68 minutes. Osaka withdrew from the Gippsland Trophy before her semifinal match against Elise Mertens. Similarly, Osaka pulled out at last year’s Western & Southern Open – then came right back to win the US Open. Next up: Caroline Garcia.

THE TROUBLE WITH TEENAGERS

No. 15 Iga Swiatek: The 19-year-old reigning French Open champion takes on Italian Camila Giorgi. Her first-round victory was a clinical 6-1, 6-3 effort over Arantxa Rus.

Anastasia Potapova: The 19-year-old Russian, ranked No. 101, surprised No. 24 seed Alison Riske in the first round and scores a date with qualifier Timea Babos.

FAMILIAR FOES

Venus Williams: After a routine first-round win over Kirsten Flipkens, Venus finds herself up against an old friend, Sara Errani. Including doubles, the 134-ranked Italian has met Venus eight different times; the 40-year-old Venus has the singles edge, 3-1, but Errani won their last encounter in the 2014 US Open.

Fun Facts: Here are the five best active WTA winning percentages in the first round of Grand Slam tournaments (minimum of 10 matches): 1. Serena Williams 76-1 (.987), 2. Naomi Osaka 16-2 (.889), 3. Madison Keys 28-4 (.875), 4. Garbine Muguruza 26-5 (.838), 5. Venus Williams 73-15 (.830).

Venus’ first-round success on Day 1 ended a 0-for-4 losing streak in the majors, the longest of her career.

LUCKIEST LOSER

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova: Sixteen women qualified for the Australian Open earlier in Dubai. Schmiedlova wasn’t one of them. The 26-year-old from the Slovak Republic fell to Timea Babos in the last round of qualifying, but got in as a lucky loser. Schmiedlova, ranked No. 129, upended qualifier Mayo Hibi in the first round, matching her best-ever Australian Open results, achieved in 2014 and 2015. Now she faces No. 27 Ons Jabeur.

BACK TO BACK

No. 14 Garbine Muguruza: After reaching the Sunday final of last week’s Yarra Valley Classic (losing to Ashleigh Barty), Muguaruza was given Monday off, even though her bottom half of the draw played their first-round matches. On Tuesday, Muguruza handled Margarita Gasparyan, setting up a second-round confrontation with qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

“After having the quarantine and training, having an extra tournament to play on the same court, I feel like it was great no matter if I ended up losing the final or not,” she said afterward. “I think the hard work, it’s there, it’s showing on the court. I was excited to have this feeling towards a Grand Slam.

Ann Li: Similarly, the 20-year-old American played a Sunday semifinal in the Grampians Trophy, beating Jennifer Brady, and waited until Tuesday to play her first-round match. She knocked off No. 31 seed Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-0 in 48 minutes. Next up: Alize Cornet.

UPSET WATCH

No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Daria Kasaktkina: Sabalenka’s been on a tear, but the head-to-head between these two is 1-1, with Kasaktkina winning in 2019 at Beijing and Sabalenka taking their second-round match last year at Roland Garros, with the first set going to a tiebreaker.