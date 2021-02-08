The first Top 10 seed fell at Melbourne Park on Wednesday as Hsieh Su-wei ousted No.8 seed Bianca Andreescu in straight sets. Elsewhere, No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No.19 seed Marketa Vondrousova booked third-round spots in straight sets.

The first Top 10 seed was eliminated from the Australian Open on Wednesday at the hands of XX: perennial upset artist Hsieh Su-wei.

The 35-year-old from Chinese Taipei was at her mercurial best for 83 minutes inside Rod Laver Arena, earning a 6-3, 6-2 upset over No.8 seed Bianca Andreescu.

"I normally feel more excited to play with the better players because they have all the skills in the court," Hsieh said on-court after the match, "so you need to find a way to get through and play your game. It's always not easy."

The victory is Hsieh's eighth against a Top 10 player in the past four years, and marks the first time that the current doubles World No.1 has won consecutive singles matches since September of 2019.

Utilizing her entire repertoire of shots across every inch of the court, Hsieh sprinted out the early leads in each set and hardly looked back.

Andreescu proved largely unable to encroach on deficits of 4-0 in the opener and 3-0 in the second set, despite briefly getting back on serve midway through the latter.

Eight of 10 points earned the 2019 US Open champion two consecutive games, but the combination of playing just her second match in 15 months against Hsieh's unorthodox playing style proved too much to overcome.

