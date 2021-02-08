Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki announced on Twitter she is expecting her first child in June.

Wozniacki, 30, who is married to former NBA player David Lee, retired from tennis just more than a year ago, following a third-round loss against Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open.

Can’t wait to meet our baby girl in June! 👨‍👩‍👧❤️ pic.twitter.com/kLNJ4BcEYj — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 10, 2021

Twice, Wozniacki finished the year as world No. 1, in 2010 and 2011, and altogether spent 71 weeks atop the rankings, ninth most since the WTA started keeping track in 1975.

Despite her success on tour, it wasn’t until 2018 Wozniacki broke through at a Grand Slam. That year, she beat Simona Halep in a terrific three-set final to capture the Australian Open.

Wozniacki won 30 titles in total, notably taking home the championship at the 2017 WTA Finals in Singapore.