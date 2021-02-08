Osaka vs. Muguruza. Serena vs. Sabalenka. Halep vs. Swiatek and Vondrousova vs. Hsieh. Need any more reason to tune into Day 7 Down Under?

When the Australian draw was revealed, this was the day fans of women’s tennis looked forward to most.

The fourth-round matches in the bottom half of the draw feature five Grand Slam champions:

There’s a three-time major winner, riding a 17-match winning streak.

A two-time Grand Slam titlist looking for some serious revenge.

Another two-time champion trying to avenge a loss in the finals here a year ago.

A 19-year-old, already a Slam winner, working on 10 straight major match-wins.

And, 39-year-old, with 23-time major championships on her lustrous resume.

You know the names: Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Iga Swiatek and, of course, Serena Williams.

“I think it’s exciting for fans,” Swiatek said after winning her third-round match. “We have had so many surprises that it’s really nice that we have, like, many solid players right now in the draw. It’s nice to watch some good matches on the TV when I have spare time, but I’m just focusing on my matches.”

Fortunately, the rest of us can watch.

EPIC FIRST-TIME ENCOUNTER

No. 3 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 14 Garbine Muguruza

Hard to believe, but these two have never met.

“I’ve practiced with her once, but it was on grass, and I was younger,” Osaka told reporters. “It was maybe like a couple years ago. But I just remember being really impressed by her, and for me, I’ve watched her win Wimbledon and win the French Open, and I’ve always wanted to have the chance to play her. So for me, this is really exciting.”

Osaka has lost only 18 games in six sets and has become the favorite to win the tournament. She’s won 17 consecutive matches, although withdrawals at last year’s Western & Southern Open and last week’s Gippsland Trophy are part of that run. Still, it’s worth mentioning that after Osaka pulled out of the Western & Southern she went on to win the US Open.

Working with coach Wim Fissette, Osaka has been trying to make her shots heavier with more topspin.

“There’s actually a ton of work that I’ve put in,” she explained. “I’m actually OK if people don’t notice it because I feel like the more you broadcast that you’re working hard, the more pressure you would put on yourself. It’s cool to be a bit under the radar.”

Muguruza, with a world ranking of 14, is the one who really comes in under the radar. The 27-year-old Spaniard hasn’t won a Grand Slam singles title in nearly four years, but last week she reached the final of the Yarra Valley Classic and pushed No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty hard, losing 7-6 (3), 6-4.

“We’re dealing with classic stuff of many matches in a row, a lot of days on a row also,” Muguruza said. “But very happy with my performances. Just looking forward for a fourth round, a good fourth round.”

SERENA: THE QUEST FOR 24

No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 10 Serena Williams

Williams had a scare in her second-round match against Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova.

Serena was down 3-5 in the first set and, later, that same score in the tiebreaker. Somehow, a combination of veteran guile and young nerves allowed her to escape. Serena won the last four points of that extra session and eased to a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory.

“Yes, it was good to get through that match,” she told reporters afterward. “The first set was extremely tight. I was a little tight, but it worked out. Was able to play a little more free in the second set.”

She’ll have to raise her level against Sabalenka, whom she’s never played.

Since last year’s French Open, the 22-year-old from Belarus has won 18 of 19 matches. The only loss on the card was to Kaia Kanepi in her first match in last week’s Gippsland Trophy.

“It was good to lose that match, not because of the pressure but because it kind of put me back in the reality,” Sabalenka said. “Because I was like, I was trying to focus on the moment, but on that point it got like I was thinking like nobody can beat me. This is so stupid, but this is how it is.

“After the match I felt like, `Well, thank you, Kaia, that you bring me back into reality.’ ”

Sabalenka remembers first seeing Serena when she was around 13 years old.

“I was thinking like, wow, she’s really powerful,” Sabalenka said, laughing. “And, yeah, and I think I said like, `I want to hit even stronger than her.’ I don’t know if it was smart or no, but on that point I was thinking like, `Wow, I want to be like powerful too, and like I want to dominate on the tour the same like she do.’ ”

Here’s her chance, although it comes with a lot of pressure. Sabalenka is the only player among the top 16 seeds who hasn’t been to a major quarterfinal.

“She hits very hard,” Serena said of Sabalenka. “She has a big, big power game. She’s a big girl. Strong like myself. So I think it will be a really good match.”

THE FRENCH CONNECTION

No. 2 Simona Halep vs. No. 15 Iga Swiatek

This should be interesting because these two have met twice – both times in the fourth round at the French Open, with radically different outcomes.

In 2019, Halep trounced Swiatek 6-1, 6-0 – three days after Swiatek’s 18th birthday.

In 2020, she dismantled Halep 6-1, 6-2 on her way to the unlikeliest of Grand Slam titles.

For context, consider that Swiatek is seeded here at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. Halep, meanwhile, is in her 348th consecutive week in the WTA’s top 10, the eighth-best run ever.

While Swiatek has yet to drop a set, Halep fell into a 2-5 hole in the final set of her third-round match with Ajla Tomljanovic.

“I had tough matches, but I’m really happy that after the third one I feel much better, the game also and the body,” Halep said later. “First week is like Pete Sampras, used to say, `It’s about surviving, because you cannot win the Grand Slam in the first week.’ So I have just to raise my level to be able to win some in the second week.”

Swiatek has been struggling more with the recent past than the player across the net.

“I think last week was kind of the toughest point for me when I was playing with a lot of expectations, and I learned my lessons,” she said. “Right now I approach matches differently, and I try to forget that I’m a Grand Slam champion, just focus on being here and playing my game.”

Halep, for her part, is trying to move on from their last match in Paris.

“She was very fast and very strong in that day,” Halep said. “But I will forget that match. I will just talk to my team what I have to do better, and trying to focus on myself as I do every day.

“But it’s another day, another match. So I'm sure that if I will be fit and focused, I have a good chance.”

THE LONGEST SHOT

No. 19 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Hsieh Su-Wei

Ranked No. 71, Hsieh is by far the least decorated player left in this half of the draw. That doesn’t mean she can’t win.

Last month the 35-year-old from Chinese Taipei handled Voundrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the first round at Abu Dhabi.

“I think I can learn from that match,” Vondrousova said, “but I mean, it’s fourth round so we will see.”

The 21-year-old from the Czech Republic beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-4 to get here. Hsieh prevailed in a wild match with Sara Errani that ran 2 hours, 45 minutes. Both players accumulated 116 points.