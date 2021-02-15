In a battle between former World No.1 players, 2019 champion Naomi Osaka notched a straight-set victory over 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinals.

Naomi Osaka still refuses to lose in the quarterfinals and beyond at Grand Slam tournaments.

The No.3 seed charged past 23-time major champion Serena Williams, 6-3, 6-4, in the Australian Open semifinals on Thursday, advancing to the fourth Grand Slam final of her career and putting herself one win away from her second Australian Open crown.

Osaka is now 11-0 over her career after she reaches the quarterfinals at major events. Each time she previously advanced to that stage of a Grand Slam event -- 2018 US Open, 2019 Australian Open, and 2020 US Open -- she went on to hoist the championship trophy.

To maintain perfection in these stages and win a fourth Grand Slam title on Saturday, Osaka will have to beat a first-time major finalist -- either No.22 seed Jennifer Brady or No.25 seed Karolina Muchova, who square off in the day's second semifinal.

Osaka, who has won three of the last five hardcourt Grand Slam titles, needed an hour and 15 minutes to quell the challenge from former World No.1 Williams, who was aiming for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title this week. As their power games clashed, it was Osaka who had the edge on the day, hitting 20 winners to Williams's 12, while also committing three fewer unforced errors.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Williams had been 8-0 in Australian Open semifinals over her legendary career, but took her first loss in this round Down Under against Osaka. 10th seed Williams, playing her milestone 20th Australian Open, was unable to reach her 34th Grand Slam final and ninth Australian Open final, as she fell to 1-3 lifetime against Osaka.

In fact, it was Williams who got off to the quick start in the encounter, striking a strong backhand to force an error from Osaka and break in the opening game, then consolidating with ease for 2-0. Williams was a point away from a 3-0, double-break lead before Osaka steeled herself to get on the scoreboard.

From there, though, Osaka turned up the heat and took control of the first set. After two tough games to edge ahead 3-2, Osaka claimed a break point with a backhand down the line, then slammed a forehand winner to notch a fourth straight game and lead 4-2. A series of ferocious forehands were put to great effect on Osaka’s first set point, as she grabbed the one-set lead.

Osaka blasted a backhand winner to break Williams in the first game of the second set, and she rolled to a 4-2 lead from there. The third seed was not out of the woods yet, though, as she misfired on multiple double faults at 4-3, which Williams took advantage of, breaking back for 4-4.

In the following game, however, Osaka regained control, coming out on top in rallies with stirring winners to break again for 5-4. With momentum reclaimed, Osaka charged through a love service game to obtain victory and return to the Australian Open final, two years after her title run.

