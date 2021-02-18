Press and players reacted with praise to Naomi Osaka's title-winning triumph at the 2021 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka closed out the 2021 Australian Open on Saturday by winning her fourth career Grand Slam title. Her accomplishment elicited no shortage of reaction from players, present and past, and the media.

Osaka, who is now on a 21-match winning streak, ran away with her second Australian Open title.

Tumaini Carayol wrote in The Guardian that Osaka is consistently "exhibiting her greatness under suffocating pressure. She is already a star whose profile is in the process of transcending her sport but, most important, has the résumé to back it up."

Hard Court Hype:



2018 US Open

2019 Australian Open

2020 US Open

2021 Australian Open



1st woman to win her 1st 4 major finals since Monica Seles. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/lqaOA5qrKn — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 20, 2021

Anthony Colangelo stated in the Sydney Morning Herald that "Osaka has put to rest any doubt that she is the dominant force in women’s tennis."

"On the court, her clean hitting and clear thinking has proved too much for her opponents to handle," wrote Jonathan Jurejko of the BBC. "Off the court, she has grown into one of the world's most marketable athletes and found her voice to become a prominent social activist."

In her New York Times recap of the final, Karen Crouse noted how Osaka had to stare down match point against Garbiñe Muguruza in the round of 16, but then dropped just 11 games in her next two matches en route to the final.

The Associated Press said Osaka, now 4-0 in Grand Slam finals, "won the last point, because that's what she does when the stakes are the greatest on her sport's biggest stages."

Meanwhile, tennis players, from International Tennis Hall of Famers to up-and-coming WTA stars, took to social media to congratulate Osaka, as well as finalist Jennifer Brady, and celebrate the championship match at the year's first major.

Congratulations to Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open Women’s Singles Champion! #AusOpen https://t.co/T8Zgt4Akm1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 20, 2021

What an incredible performance to win the AO title @naomiosaka. I wish I could have been there in the stands to see you win your 4th major, you’re an amazing champion. @jennifurbrady95, you had a great summer Down Under. It’s tough now but keep striving, your time will come. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) February 20, 2021

Great finals at #AusOpen



Congrats to @jennifurbrady95 on your first grand slam final. Been so much fun to see your growth 💪 @naomiosaka on #4 🏆, many more to follow ! @elise_mertens & @SabalenkaA on your doubles championships 🏆!💥❤️ pic.twitter.com/ugKsj58XOq — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) February 20, 2021

What a match Ladies 👏

Congrats @naomiosaka . @jennifurbrady95 you should be proud 🙏 what an incredible Aus Open👏👏👏 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) February 20, 2021

I literally could not be happier for my friend @jennifurbrady95 . Can’t think of anyone more humble, down to earth, and deserving 😢 . Get that shmoneyyyyy JB proud of you 🔥🔥💪🏾💪🏾 — Sachia Vickery (@SachiaVick) February 20, 2021

