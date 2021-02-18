Check back periodically for more reactions!

Naomi Osaka closed out the 2021 Australian Open on Saturday by winning her fourth career Grand Slam title. Her accomplishment elicited no shortage of reaction from players, present and past, and the media. 

Osaka, who is now on a 21-match winning streak, ran away with her second Australian Open title. 

Tumaini Carayol wrote in The Guardian that Osaka is consistently "exhibiting her greatness under suffocating pressure. She is already a star whose profile is in the process of transcending her sport but, most important, has the résumé to back it up."

Anthony Colangelo stated in the Sydney Morning Herald that "Osaka has put to rest any doubt that she is the dominant force in women’s tennis."

"On the court, her clean hitting and clear thinking has proved too much for her opponents to handle," wrote Jonathan Jurejko of the BBC. "Off the court, she has grown into one of the world's most marketable athletes and found her voice to become a prominent social activist."

In her New York Times recap of the final, Karen Crouse noted how Osaka had to stare down match point against Garbiñe Muguruza in the round of 16, but then dropped just 11 games in her next two matches en route to the final.

The Associated Press said Osaka, now 4-0 in Grand Slam finals, "won the last point, because that's what she does when the stakes are the greatest on her sport's biggest stages."

Meanwhile, tennis players, from International Tennis Hall of Famers to up-and-coming WTA stars, took to social media to congratulate Osaka, as well as finalist Jennifer Brady, and celebrate the championship match at the year's first major.

More to come....