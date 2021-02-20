Iga Swiatek, who has not dropped a set all week, romped into her third career singles final at the Adelaide International after a semifinal victory over Jil Teichmann.

Reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek is into her first final since her major-winning triumph, as the No.5 seed from Poland eased past Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2 in the Adelaide International semifinals on Friday.

Both players were undefeated in tour-level singles semifinals coming into the encounter: Swiatek was 2-0 and Teichmann was 3-0. It was 18th-ranked Swiatek who came out of their first meeting with her perfect semifinal record intact after her 78-minute win over the World No.61.

Swiatek faced just a single break point during her victorious tussle with Teichmann, which put her into her third career singles final and first of the season. Swiatek had 17 winners to just 12 unforced errors, while Teichmann, who won two WTA singles titles on clay in 2019, had 15 winners but 20 unforced errors.

Seeking her second career singles title, Swiatek has not dropped a set in her four matches. She now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between No.2 seed Belinda Bencic and teenage qualifier Coco Gauff.

Superb depth on return gave Swiatek a service break for 3-1, which proved to be crucial as it was the only time either player dropped serve in the first set. Swiatek did not face a break point in the opener as she controlled the court with her forehand to clinch the one-set lead.

After saving break point in a four-deuce game to hold for 2-1, Teichmann battled to her first break point of the match in another closely contested game. Swiatek, however, used big backhands to power her way out of that jam, then slammed more powerful groundstrokes from both wings to hold on for 2-2.

Swiatek was rewarded in the very next game, rocketing shots until she knocked off a putaway to break for 3-2. Overall, the Polish star reeled off the last five games to slide into Saturday’s championship match.

