Former champion Petra Kvitova became the first semifinalist of the 2021 Qatar Total Open after surviving Anett Kontaveit in three bruising sets.

No.4 seed Petra Kvitova came through a stellar hard-hitting clash 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 over Anett Kontaveit to reach her third Qatar Total Open semifinal in one hour and 46 minutes.

Both players have been in top form this week, reaching the quarterfinals without dropping more than five games in any match, and were able to bring that level against each other. Blistering power was the order of the day, with most rallies a question of who was going to get the hardest, deepest strike in first. But there was accuracy as well - Kvitova and Kontaveit both finished with positive ratios of winners to unforced errors.

Indeed, Kontaveit could boast a positive ratio in each set: 11 to seven in the first, nine to seven in the second and seven to four in the third. But overall, it was Kvitova who landed the most lethal blows at the right times, tallying 31 winners to 24 unforced errors.

The Czech raced out of the blocks, taking a 5-1 lead in just 19 minutes after a brilliant purple patch of play. Kontaveit never backed down from her own commitment to taking the ball on, and managed to get her teeth into the tail end of the set - too late to save it, but useful in terms of flipping the dynamic to dominate the second set.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, a winner here in 2018 and runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka last year, displayed real grit to seize hold of the deciding set. The former World No.2 excelled on both defence and return to come through three deuces before breaking Kontaveit in the first game, and backed it up with ferocious forehands to move up a double break at 3-0.

That proved a sufficient lead to see Kvitova over the finishing line, despite Kontaveit's valiant attempts to cling on, and the result improves her head-to-head over the Estonian to 5-2. In the last four, she will face either No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova or qualifier Jessica Pegula.

