Leylah Fernandez and Viktorija Golubic will face off for the first time with a WTA singles title on the line, as they each moved into the Abierto GNP Seguros final with straight-set semifinal wins over seeded opponents.

Fernandez ended the seven-match winning streak of last week's Guadalajara champion Sara Sorribes Tormo, with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over the No.7 seed.

Earlier, Golubic defeated No.8 seed Ann Li, 6-2, 6-4, becoming the first qualifier to reach the Abierto GNP Seguros final in the tournament's history.

Fernandez continues a run of success in Monterrey, where she reached the quarterfinals last season in her tournament debut. The 18-year-old Canadian is now 6-1 at the event after her hard-fought two-hour and six-minute victory over Sorribes Tormo.

The teenager is now into her second career WTA singles final -- her first also came in Mexico, where she contested the championship match in Acapulco last year before falling to Heather Watson.

Fernandez, the youngest player in this week's main draw, converted six of her nine break points against Sorribes Tormo as she blasted 35 winners to eke out both tight sets over the surging Spaniard.

For Golubic, victory over Li further extends her sublime run of form this season. The Swiss qualifier has now reached the final of her last two WTA events, each time as a qualifier. Two weeks ago, she was the runner-up to Clara Tauson in Lyon.

Golubic has won eight of her last nine WTA main-draw matches, and if you add her qualifying victories in Lyon and Monterrey to that total, she is 12-1 over the last three weeks.

Additionally, prior to her recent WTA exploits, Golubic had gone 12-2 on the ITF circuit this season, including a title in Grenoble, France, and a runner-up finish in Fujairah, U.A.E. (falling to Tauson there as well).

Neither Golubic nor Li had dropped a set coming into the semifinals, but it was the qualifier who came through with another straight-set win in 78 minutes. Golubic was 5-for-7 on break points, and used many of her signature one-handed-backhands to fire 21 winners in the match.

Li’s powerful hitting only led to nine winners on the day, as this year’s Grampians Trophy finalist saw her stellar 2021 win-loss record dip to 9-2 with the loss.

After an early exchange of breaks through 2-2, Golubic used tremendous depth of shot to steal Li’s next two service games as well, building a 5-2 advantage. Golubic converted her first set point in the very next game with an error-forcing crosscourt forehand.

In the second set, Li dropped serve in the opening game, but again pulled to parity at 2-2 with sturdy returning. But miscues by Li gave Golubic a crucial break at 4-3, and the qualifier eased to victory from there.

Golubic has now reached two WTA singles finals this season, which is the first time she has accomplished that feat since 2016, when she won the title in Gstaad and finished as runner-up in Linz.

Caroline Dolehide and Asia Muhammad claimed the Abierto GP Seguros doubles title earlier on Saturday, as the all-American pair defeated Heather Watson of Great Britain and Zheng Saisai of China, 6-2, 6-3.

No.2 seeds Dolehide and Muhammad were only broken once all day as they claimed nearly three-quarters of their first-service points en route to the 66-minute victory over their unseeded opponents.

This is Muhammad's sixth WTA doubles title, but her first of the season, and her first alongside Dolehide. For Dolehide, Monterrey marks her first WTA title after her first-ever final.

