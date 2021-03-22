ATP & WTA Stars Share #StopAsianHate Message

The ATP and WTA have come together to speak out against intolerance and hate affecting Asian communities.

The ATP and WTA have come together to speak out against intolerance and hate affecting Asian communities. In a series of video messages, players from both Tours called for greater tolerance and support, and shared personal reflections on the tragic attacks earlier this month in Atlanta, Georgia, which sent waves of grief through the AAPI community.

The united message also comes at a difficult time for Asian communities around the world, which have suffered from a rise in violence and xenophobia since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To find out more and learn how you can support, please visit: Stop AAPI Hate