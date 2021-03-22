Jessica Pegula collected a hat-trick of wins over Karolina Pliskova in the past month and Sara Sorribes Tormo came through her ninth three-setter of the year over Elena Rybakina to reach the Miami Open fourth round.

Jessica Pegula has been Karolina Pliskova's nemesis this month in the Middle East, and the No.29 seed continued to dominate their rivalry in the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win in two hours and nine minutes.

Pegula thus completes a hat-trick of triumphs over Pliskova in the pair's past three tournaments. The American was a 6-3, 6-1 victor in the Doha quarterfinals and won even more emphatically in the Dubai third round 6-0, 6-2. In a match of three parts on Sunday, though, she needed to come from 2-4 down in the deciding set to reach the Miami fourth round for the first time.

Initially, Pegula picked up where she had left off. She repeatedly left Pliskova flat-footed with clean strikes into both corners, and read the No.6 seed's serve with ease. Having committed just two unforced errors in an immaculate first set, Pegula raced into a 6-1, 4-1 lead.

At that point, though, Pegula's concentration lapsed. Overpressing off the ground, her game became error-strewn. A double fault gifted the break back, and a forehand long saw the Australian Open quarterfinalist fall behind 4-5. Sensing opportunity for revenge, Pliskova began landing more of her first serves and levelled the match.

The pattern continued deep into the decider. From 1-4 down, the Czech would win nine of 11 games, dominating the middle section of the match and advancing to 4-2 in the third set.

Indeed, Pliskova held a point for a 5-2 double-break lead. But in the nick of time, Pegula rediscovered her form. A nifty dropshot staved off the break point, and Pegula closed out the hold with consecutive clean winners.

Remarkable win 🤩@JLPegula claims her 4️⃣th overall Top 10 win after defeating Ka. Pliskova in three sets.#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/xdJN5b1fEW — wta (@WTA) March 28, 2021

That would be the start of the final momentum shift as the dynamic of the first set returned. A rejuvenated Pegula reeled off the last four games to set up a last-16 clash with No.23 seed Maria Sakkari. The Greek player was ruthless in dismissing qualifier Liudmila Samsonova 6-0, 6-1, the fourth WTA main draw victory of her career in which she has dropped just one game.

Elsewhere, Sara Sorribes Tormo continued her superb form with an extremely on-brand 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 upset of No.21 seed Elena Rybakina in two hours and 24 minutes. It was the Spaniard's ninth three-setter of the year, including three of the 20 longest matches of 2021 so far.

Getting her steps in for the day 👟@sara_sorribes fought to the end and whipped out a glorious winner! 💥#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/v5Y7Z9XOHg — wta (@WTA) March 28, 2021

With an 18-4 record under her belt, including her maiden title in Guadalajara this month, Sorribes Tormo is proving to be one of the toughest players on tour to hit through. Her defences defused Rybakina's power completely in the first set, and the Kazakh had few answers. Racing forwards to conjure up a series of brilliant passing shots, Sorribes Tormo advanced to a 6-1, 2-0 lead.

Interview: Why tennis-obsessed Sara Sorribes Tormo could be the toughest out on the WTA Tour

To her credit, Rybakina buckled down and adjusted her strategy to turn the match around for a set. Rallying with greater patience before unleashing her full power, the 21-year-old finally captured the Sorribes Tormo serve with a passing shot of her own, and the break back paved the way to an impressive second-set fightback.

Another three-set win 👊

Another 2+ hour victory 👊



What a month for @sara_sorribes so far! ✨



She defeats the No.21 seed Rybakina 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/lX6VBAUH1T — wta (@WTA) March 28, 2021

But cheap Rybakina errors returned with a vengeance as the decider got under way, and she was unable to catch up after her poor start. In a match with no shortage of break point opportunities, Rybakina's performance on them was crucial: she would win just five of the 17 she carved out, frequently failing to put away sitters. By contrast, Sorribes Tormo converted eight of her 15 chances to make her debut in the last 16 of Miami.

No.2 seed Naomi Osaka also progressed to the fourth round of Miami for the first time, after qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew ahead of their Grandstand clash due to a right thigh injury.