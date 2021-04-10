The Volvo Car Open in Charleston and the Copa Colsanitas both produced first-time WTA singles champions who climbed to career-high rankings this week.

With the Volvo Car Open and Copa Colsanitas behind us, here's a look at the biggest movers in this week's rankings update:

New heights for Colombian teen

Last week in Bogota, Colombian teenager Maria Camila Osorio Serrano captured her first title and climbed to a career-high ranking of No.135. Playing in only her fourth career main draw at the tour-level, the 2019 US Open junior girls’ champion jumped 45 spots in this week’s rankings, moving from No.180 to No.135.

Osorio Serrano becomes the second Colombian to reach the WTA Top 150 in the past 12 years, joining Mariana Duque-Mariño.

New Russian No.1

Playing in her second final of her career – both coming in 2021 – Veronika Kudermetova won her first singles title last week in Charleston. As a result, the 23-year-old Russian moves to a career-high No.29, up nine spots from last week’s ranking of No.38.

For the first time in her career, Kudermetova holds the distinction as the top-ranked Russian woman. She surpasses Ekaterina Alexandrova (No.34) in this week’s rankings.

Champion's Reel: How Veronika Kudermetova won the Volvo Car Open, Charleston 2021

Melichar makes doubles Top 10 debut

American Nicole Melichar makes her Top 10 debut in this week’s doubles rankings after winning Charleston, her second doubles title of 2021. Since reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open, Melichar and her current doubles partner, Demi Schuurs, have won titles in Charleston and Doha. Melichar and Schuurs currently rank as the third best team in 2021 in this week’s Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard.

Other notable ranking movement

Danka Kovinic (+26, from No.91 to No.65): Kovinic advanced to her third career singles final last week in Charleston, her first final in nearly five years. Kovinic jumped 26 spots to No.65, her best ranking since the week of Oct. 10, 2016.

Paula Badosa (+9, from No.71 to No.62): In a week highlighted by her win over current WTA World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, Badosa reached her second semifinal of 2021 and jumped nine spots in this week’s rankings to a new career-high.

Biggest win of her career 🤩@paulabadosa defeats the World No.1 Barty in straight-sets, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals!#VolvoCarOpen pic.twitter.com/B40zMPpwBC — wta (@WTA) April 9, 2021

Shelby Rogers +6 (from No.52 to No.46): Playing in front of her hometown crowd in Charleston, Rogers reached the third round, where she fell short against Barty. Rogers picked up 55 ranking points and returned to the Top 50 with a career-best ranking of No.46.

Ons Jabeur +1 (from No.28 to No.27): By advancing to the semifinals in Charleston, Jabeur moved one spot up, continuing to improve on her career-best ranking.

Tamara Zidansek +13 (from No.93 to No.80): By reaching her second career singles final last week in Bogota, Zidansek jumped 13 spots.

Second ever WTA Tour level final! 🙌@tamara_zidansek secures her spot in the @CopaColsanitas_ final with a straight sets win over Tomova! pic.twitter.com/XdzKgdfYtK — wta (@WTA) April 10, 2021

Viktoriya Tomova +21 (from No.146 to No.125): The Bulgarian reached her first WTA semifinal in Bogota, beating Anna-Lena Friedsam and Wang Yafan en route. As a result, she beats her previous career-high of No.128, which she had set in July 2018, by three places.

Harmony Tan: +32 (from No.190 to No.158): Tan's record in WTA-level main draws prior to last week was 0-7. But the 23-year-old Frenchwoman has enjoyed strong results in 2021, winning her biggest title at the Andrézieux-Bouthéon ITF W60 in January, and by reaching her first WTA semifinal in Bogota has set a new career-high.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz: +12 (from No.171 to No.159): The late-blooming Spaniard has also been tearing up the ITF World Tour in 2021, winning three consecutive W25 titles in February and March. At the age of 29, she made her WTA main draw debut as a qualifier in Bogota, and upset Arantxa Rus to reach the quarterfinals.