World No.1 Ashleigh Barty made her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix debut a successful one, ousting 2017 champion Laura Siegemund 6-0, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals in Stuttgart.

Top seed Barty fended off a second-set surge by homeland heroine Siegemund to collect an 84-minute victory and book a meeting in the elite eight with either No.6 seed Karolina Pliskova or Jelena Ostapenko, who will face off on Thursday.

Barty was sheer perfection behind her first service, winning all 24 of the points where she got her first serve into play. She backed that outrageous stat up with 19 winners, compared to 13 winners from World No.58 Siegemund.

Barty had won the previous meeting between the pair, at 2020 Doha, in straight sets, and she picked off right where she left off by carving out winners from all sectors of the court to race through a bagel opening set. Barty never faced a break point in the first set, while the 11 unforced errors by Siegemund in the opening frame sealed her fate.

In the second set, though, Siegemund showed off the form which brought her to two straight finals in Stuttgart, with a runner-up showing in 2016 preceding her 2017 title run. The crafty German deployed a drop-volley winner to eke ahead by a break early in the set at 2-1.

But Barty matched Siegemund in creative shots, and after a double fault by Siegemund to give the Australian a break point, Barty fired a winning lob to break back for 2-2.

As the lobs piled up, flying off the racquets of both players with regularity, Siegemund did well to fend off four break points during a hold for 3-3. Barty had to serve her way out of trouble en route to a hold for 4-4, but eventually the Aussie took charge, and at last earned the critical break in the final game of the match to close out a tough second set and the resulting victory.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Earlier on Wednesday, Anett Kontaveit continued to rack up wins in Stuttgart, as she notched a 7-5, 6-4 upset of No.3 seed Sofia Kenin and became the first player into the 2021 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinals.

World No.27 Kontaveit has emerged as a Stuttgart specialist over the past few editions of the indoor clay event. She has now reached the quarterfinals or better in all four of her main-draw tournament appearances, including a runner-up showing at the most recent edition in 2019.

The Estonian has now improved to 11-3 at the event with her 94-minute victory over last year’s Australian Open champion Kenin, in the first meeting between the combatants.

Kontaveit’s win over World No.4 Kenin is the twelfth Top 10 win of her career, and her first of the season. Notably, Kontaveit’s first-ever Top 10 win came at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in 2017, where she defeated then-World No.6 Garbiñe Muguruza en route to the quarterfinals.

Kontaveit used aggressive play to take the victory, with 31 winners to just 20 unforced errors. By contrast, Kenin's 29 unforced errors outweighed her 19 winners, as the American suffered a third straight defeat.

First Top 10 win of the season! 💪



Anett Kontaveit knocks out the No.3 seed Kenin, 7-5, 6-4.

Kontaveit never faced a break point in the first set, but Kenin stayed with the Estonian nearly the whole way through by fending off nine break points in total up to 6-5. At last, though, Kontaveit took her chance, converting her tenth break point of the opening frame when it counted most: on set point, after a Kenin backhand miscue went wide.

In the opening game of the second set, Kenin tightened up that backhand side to earn her first break of the day with a winner off of that wing, and eventually edged ahead 2-0. But the errors continued to mount from the American and Kontaveit took control, breaking Kenin twice in a row and reeling off five straight games to lead 5-2.

Sturdy returning by Kenin helped her save a match point at 5-3 and the American did earn one break back. However, at 5-4, Kontaveit twice chased down dropshots by the No.3 seed for passing winners, and the 2019 runner-up finally converted her third match point after one last long forehand by Kenin.

