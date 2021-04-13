Former champion Karolina Pliskova rained down 21 aces en route to defeating Jelena Ostapenko from a set down to reach the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinals.

No.6 seed Karolina Pliskova regained the upper hand in her rivalry with Jelena Ostapenko at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, firing 21 aces and winning 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 23 minutes to reach her second quarterfinal of the year.

The pair's head-to-head had been deadlocked at three apiece ahead of this clash, with Ostapenko having won their past two meetings. The Latvian's 6-4, 6-2 dismissal of Pliskova in the second round of Roland Garros had been one of the most emphatic wins in the series. Thursday's result, though, was a throwback to another epic in the same venue - Pliskova's 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 victory in the 2018 Stuttgart quarterfinals en route to the title.

Three years on, Ostapenko again had the upper hand in the first half of the match. From 2-4 down in the first set, the World No.52 overpowered Pliskova with greater intensity off the ground, and rose to the occasion on almost every big point.

Pairing aggression with accuracy, Ostapenko fended off three break points at 5-5 and saved a set point in the ensuing tiebreak. Her ability to change the direction of the ball repeatedly left Pliskova flat-footed.

But midway through the second set, the Czech raised her game. Stepping into court to punish Ostapenko's second serve, Pliskova found three clean return winners en route to breaking for 4-2.

Ostapenko had her chances to level the set, saving set points at both 2-5 and 3-5, and breaking Pliskova back with a return winner of her own. But the 2017 Roland Garros champion's high-risk strategy was now less reliable, and an eighth double fault conceded the set.

In the decider, Pliskova's serve rose to new heights. The former World No.1 hammered down 10 aces in the third set alone - at least one in every service game. Having captured the crucial break for 4-2 after an Ostapenko backhand sailed long, Pliskova maintained that lead to get over the finishing line.

A pair of double faults serving for the match were just a minor blip, and Pliskova sealed her first match point after another wayward Ostapenko forehand.

The last time Pliskova defeated Ostapenko in three sets in Stuttgart, she went on to lift the trophy. Having posted consecutive match wins for only the second time in 2021, she will be seeking to repeat that run, with a quarterfinal against No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty the next challenge.