Former World No.6 Carla Suárez Navarro has completed treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The Spaniard was diagnosed with the cancer, which affects the immune system, last September. This week, she successfully completed the chemotherapy and radiotherapy protocol which she has been following in Barcelona.

Another step forward. Today I finished my treatment and overcame Hodgkin lymphoma.



Thanks to all for your warm messages. Every word of support gave me strength during the past few months. ❤️



All my gratitude to healthcare professionals who take care of us every day. I'M CURED!

"It is another step forward on this long road," said Suárez Navarro. "Today I finally finished the treatment and I can already say that I have overcome the lymphoma. It has been a few difficult months, where I have had to face a reality that I did not know first-hand. By being disciplined and listening to medical advice at all times, all the foundations were laid to overcome the disease."

Suárez Navarro will still need to undergo a check-up within three months to control her recovery after treatment.

"I want to take this opportunity to show my infinite gratitude to the health workers who take care of us every day, especially the medical personnel who have given me the belief and hope at all times during my ordeal," she said. "That human factor is essential to get ahead at times like this, and I feel fortunate to have also had that support. A lot of strength and a lot of encouragement also to those who continue in the fight.

"I would also like to thank all the people who have sent me words of encouragement. They have given me a lot of strength and energy. To the fans who have sent me words of affection through social media, to the media who have shown me their support at a difficult time, they have all made me feel accompanied and have contributed to making this path more bearable."

During the 2019 off-season, Suárez Navarro had announced that she would retire at the end of 2020. Having had her plans altered by both Covid-19 and her own health battle, she now intends to return to competition to put the finishing touches on her career.

Having been training since March, Suárez Navarro plans to next play at Roland Garros, where she has direct entry to the main draw.