Three former Roland Garros champs, a two-time Rome winner and two streaking Americans look for semifinal spots Friday at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia

Athletes are not always the best at explaining themselves, describing the indescribable things that make them great.

Thursday, after upsetting world No.4 Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 6-3, Coco Gauff crushed it.

“She brings the intensity on the court from the first point,” Gauff said of Sabalenka, “and I have to make sure that I match that and bring even more intensity.”

That is a succinct definition of rising to the occasion – something this 17-year-old American has been doing with increasing regularity.

Now, after beating Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari, two of the best players in the world at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, she faces World No.1 Ashleigh Barty in a Friday quarterfinal.

It’s one of four super-snazzy matches that will help set the grid for a final four preview of the upcoming French Open. There are three Roland Garros champions among the final eight, two precocious teenagers and two unseeded players looking for the second WTA 1000 semifinal of their careers.

Gauff announced herself to the world nearly two years ago by reaching the Round of 16 at Wimbledon – at the age of 15. How would she assess her progress since then?

“I think I definitely would be happy where I’m at now,” she told reporters. “I mean, obviously I want to keep going and going further. I’m not going to be satisfied until I reach my goal, but I think I’ll be happy.

“Especially during that time people were saying I was a fluke and, you know, it will never happen again. And I think I’ve proved all those people wrong and I’ll continue to prove them wrong.”

In that fighting spirit, here are your quarterfinal matchups:

No.1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Coco Gauff

While Gauff was making headlines for her straight-sets win over Sabalenka, Barty handled Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3 with deceptive ease.

Although they’ve never played, Barty is well aware of the difficulties Gauff presents. That’s because it was Sabalenka who beat her last week in the Madrid final.

“Coco’s shown that she loves to bring her best tennis against the players that challenge her the most,” Barty said. “She’s played an exceptional tournament thus far and I think she’s got the ability to take the game on. She’s aggressive, she can run, she can trust her legs.

“I think it’s going to be important for me to try and get the match back on my terms as often as possible, because I know that when they’re in her patterns and the way she likes to play she’s extremely dangerous.”

Gauff now has three Top 10 wins in her nascent career. Previously, she defeated No.4 Naomi Osaka at 2020 Australian Open and No.8 Kiki Bertens at 2019 Linz. She’s 17-8 and into her fourth quarterfinal of the year.

Coming into Rome, Gauff was tied for third among WTA players for the most doubles faults with Paula Badosa, behind Sabalenka and Elise Mertens. She didn’t make any against Sabalenka and has only four in three matches – a sign that she is “mentally engaged,” as she said after beating Sakkari .

Barty, meanwhile, has amassed a tour-leading 27 victories and won 18 of her past 19 matches on red clay, going back to her first major title at Roland Garros.

“It will be great to see where my level is,” Gauff said of Barty. “She’s the No.1 player in the world. I have no pressure on me. She’s a very smart player. I don’t expect erratic errors from her. You know she’s going to play tricky with the slice.

“It definitely feels great to get three wins against three tough opponents and hope I can continue that momentum into Paris.”

Said Barty, “I think it’s going to be a new challenge, a clean slate for both of us. We haven’t hit together, I don’t think. So it’s certainly going to be a new one, but an exciting match no doubt.”

No.5 Elina Svitolina vs. No.15 Iga Swiatek

These two have never officially played, which makes this a compelling contest in itself.

In brutally blustery conditions, Swiatek saved two match points and rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. Svitolina, for her part, thumped No.12 Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-2, breaking the Spaniard seven times.

For the second straight match, Swiatek pulled herself out of a deep hole. In the second round, she trailed Madison Keys 3-5 in the first set and ran off nine straight games. Saving those match points against Krejcikova – and winning the second-set tiebreaker from 5-all – should give her confidence going forward.

“Usually in this situation I was the kind of a person that was kind of giving up mentally,” Swiatek said later. “So today, even though I wasn’t feeling perfect on court, I could manage with everything and win points.

Photo by Getty Images

“Tough day mentally. It was hard for me to be positive. So I kind of stopped thinking. Usually I wasn’t that patient, but today I’m pretty happy that I was.”

It hasn’t been a clean run for the 19-year-old Swiatek in Rome, but she’s finding form just in time to attempt a defense of her French Open final.

She’ll need it against Svitolina, who won the title here in 2017 and 2018. The 26-year-old from Ukraine has been working for three or four years on becoming more aggressive against the power players.

“They are really taking big swings, and you have no time to do anything,” Svitolina said. “You have to be really quick, on your toes all the time and try to create your own opportunities. That’s why I was going into the match with an aggressive mindset. In the end, I was composed.”

Svitolina and Swiatek were hitting partners for two weeks earlier this year in Australia.

“She’s a great fighter,” Svitolina said. “[I will] try to build the level that I showed today and try to be relaxed at the same time. I’m looking forward to this match.”

No.9 Karolina Pliskova vs. Jelena Ostapenko

The head-to-head was 3-all until three weeks ago, when Pliskova defeated Ostapenko on the red clay in Stuttgart 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3.

“It was a great match,” Pliskova told reporters. “For some reason, she’s always playing great against me. I guess she likes the speed, likes big matches. She’s able to play very good level, beat some top players, no matter that she is not really consistent.”

Ah, consistency. That is not Ostapenko’s game. She came back to beat three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The stat line was extraordinary: 51 winners for Ostapenko – 30 more than Kerber – and 65 unforced errors.

“I was trying to be aggressive, even when I missed it,” Ostapenko said. “I just like this tournament a lot and this city. All this good feeling. The courts are good, they fit my game. The positive vibes are helping me to play better.”

Head to Head More Head to Head 4 - Matches Played 3

Pliskova, who beat Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-3, has that same karma going; she won the title here two years ago and was a finalist in 2020.

“Last couple of years I’m doing quite well here,” Pliskova said. “In the beginning of the year I lost a couple of tight matches, which doesn’t help but now things are much better, my game is much better.”

Ostapenko sounded like she might be hoping for windy conditions Friday. That’s because the match Pliskova won in Stuttgart was played under a climate-controlling roof.

“Her game is more built on the serve,” Ostapenko said. “I know how to play against her. Of course it’s going to be much more different because we’re outside. Yeah, just try to play my game, serve well and try to break her serve couple times in a set.”

Jessica Pegula vs. Petra Martic

Pegula was having a nice little season when she ran into Sabalenka in the Round of 16 at Madrid. Like a lot of folks, she lost – 6-1, 6-2 – and it caused her to rethink her clay strategy.

“Sabalenka killed me,” Pegula said. “[Coach] David [Witt] was saying she was playing really far back. With the bad bounces and stuff on clay, I’m usually trying to step in a little bit more, take the ball early, look to come in.

“That’s something we adjusted coming into Rome. I can stand back a little bit and still play aggressive, just kind of adjust my margins. Is it perfectly how I want to play? Not really. But I think it’s working.”

Pegula defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-4 in a tidy 73 minutes to continue her great run in Rome. Martic, the 30-year-old Croatian, beat Nadia Podoroska 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

A perfect 7/7 on break points converted 🔥



🇺🇸 @JLPegula reaches her first WTA quarterfinal on clay with a straight-sets win over Alexandrova!#IBI21 pic.twitter.com/3BapOZYv4Q — wta (@WTA) May 13, 2021

One of these players will advance to the semifinal of a WTA 1000 for the second time in her career.

Martic, ranked No.25, did it a year ago in Dubai, before losing to Elena Rybakina. Pegula made the semifinals at Doha back in March, losing to Petra Kvitova.

Although she still has a losing record this year, Martic has won three consecutive matches for the first time since last fall’s US Open.

“I really struggled beginning of the season,” Martic said. “I couldn’t find my game from one day to another. It’s a bad feeling, I have to say, if you start to feel a little bit hopeless. I changed coaches [to Francesca Schiavone], different voice, different mind, different view on tennis.

READ: Swiatek and the great escapes of 2021

“It woke me up a little bit, I feel like. It’s been awhile since I felt this way.”

Pegula’s straight-sets win over Osaka was her fifth Top 10 victory – this year. In four consecutive tournaments, she knocked off No.5 Svitolina (Australian Open) and No.6 Pliskova three times (Qatar, Dubai, Miami) before beating Osaka.

Martic has a 3-1 head-to-head edge, but their last meeting, two years ago in Charleston, went three sets and Pegula is playing the best tennis of her life. She’s ranked a career-high No.31 and is now 21-7 for the season.

“I know it’s always going to be a tough match,” Pegula said. “She’s won a couple of big matches here, a couple of tough matches. She’ll definitely be the most clay court type of player I’ve played so far this week.

“Hopefully I can just go out there and keep playing like I have been.”