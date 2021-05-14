Not only did Iga Swiatek dominate with her game, she showed on-court style along the way to winning the Rome title.
Courtesy of Tennis Warehouse, here's what she wore during the run to her latest championship:
Throughout her quest for the title in Rome, Swiatek combined athleticism with style in her Asics Women’s Spring Match Skirt.
Swiatek added flair to her on-court look in her Asics Women’s Spring Match Graphic Tank.
Running past her competitors, Swiatek sported the Asics Gel Resolution 8 shoes as she captured her second title of the year.
Iga Swiatek kept the Rome sun out of her eyes in her Asics Core Tennis Hat.
WTA may receive commissions for purchases made through links in this article.