The second Slam of the season is set to begin on Sunday, May 30th at Roland Garros. Who's hot? Who's not? And who benefitted from the unfortunate withdrawal of World No.3 Simona Halep?
Here are the 32 projected seeds for the 2021 French Open. The main draw will be conducted on Thursday at 6 pm CEST.
No.1 Ashleigh Barty
2021 Match Record: 27-5, won Yarra Valley Classic (Melbourne 500), Miami, Stuttgart
2021 Clay Record: 13-3
Best 2021 clay result: Stuttgart champion, Madrid finalist
Best French Open result: Champion, 2019
No.2 Naomi Osaka
2021 Match Record: 13-3, won Australian Open
2021 Clay Record: 1-2
Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Madrid
Best French Open result: Third Round (2016, 2018, 2019)
No.3 Aryna Sabalenka
2021 Match Record: 25-7, won Abu Dhabi, Madrid
2021 Clay Record: 11-2
Best 2021 clay result: Madrid Champion, Stuttgart finalist
Best French Open result: Third Round, 2020
No.4 Sofia Kenin
2021 Match Record: 7-8
2021 Clay Record: 0-3
Best 2021 clay result: Seeking first main draw win of the clay season.
Best French Open result: Finalist, 2020
No.5 Elina Svitolina
2021 Match Record: 19-9
2021 Clay Record: 6-3
Best 2021 clay result: Stuttgart semifinals, Rome quarterfinals
Best French Open result: Three-time quarterfinalist (2015, 2017, 2020)
No.6 Bianca Andreescu
2021 Match Record: 11-3
2021 Clay Record: 2-0
Best 2021 clay result: Strasbourg Quarterfinal
Best French Open result: Second Round, 2019 (only main draw appearance)
No.7 Serena Williams
2021 Match Record: 9-3
2021 Clay Record: 1-2
Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Parma
Best French Open result: Three-time Champion (2002, 2013, 2015)
No.8 Iga Swiatek
2021 Match Record: 19-5, won Rome
2021 Clay Record: 8-1
Best 2021 clay result: Rome Champion
Best French Open result: Champion, 2020
The reigning Roland Garros champion earned the coveted No.8 seed after Halep's withdrawal, which means she cannot face a Top 8 seed before the quarterfinals. Had Swiatek been seeded No.9, she would have been projected to face a player seeded 5-8 in the Round of 16. That's a big boost.
Most wins on clay in 2021:— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 24, 2021
13: Barty (13-3, Stuttgart 🏆)
13: Kudermetova (13-3, Charleston 500 🏆)
13: Badosa (13-2, Belgrade 🏆)
12: Gauff (12-3, Parma 🏆)
11: Sabalenka (11-2, Madrid 🏆)
11: Osorio Serrano (11-2, Bogota 🏆)
No.9 Karolina Pliskova
2021 Match Record: 14-9
2021 Clay Record: 7-3
Best 2021 clay result: Rome finalist
Best French Open result: Semifinalist, 2017
No.10 Belinda Bencic
2021 Match Record: 11-10
2021 Clay Record: 4-4
Best 2021 clay result: Madrid quarterfinals
Best French Open result: Third Round, 2019
No.11 Petra Kvitova
2021 Match Record: 15-8
2021 Clay Record: 7-4
Best 2021 clay result: Madrid quarterfinals
Best French Open result: Two-time semifinalist (2012, 2020)
No.12 Garbiñe Muguruza
2021 Match Record: 23-7
2021 Clay Record: 3-2
Best 2021 clay result: Rome Round of 16
Best French Open result: Champion, 2016
No.13 Jennifer Brady
2021 Match Record: 12-7
2021 Clay Record: 3-2
Best 2021 clay result: Madrid Round of 16
Best French Open result: Second Round (2018, 2019)
No.14 Elise Mertens
2021 Match Record: 20-7
2021 Clay Record: 7-4
Best 2021 clay result: Madrid quarterfinals
Best French Open result: Round of 16, 2018
No.15 Victoria Azarenka
2021 Match Record: 6-2
2021 Clay Record: 1-0
Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Madrid
Best French Open result: Semifinalist, 2013
No.16 Kiki Bertens
2021 Match Record: 2-4
2021 Clay Record: 2-1
Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Madrid
Best French Open result: Semifinalist, 2016
No.17 Maria Sakkari
2021 Match Record: 16-9
2021 Clay Record: 4-3
Best 2021 clay result: Madrid Round of 16
Best French Open result: Third Round (2018, 2020)
No.18 Karolina Muchova
2021 Match Record: 11-3
2021 Clay Record: 3-2
Best 2021 clay result: Madrid Quarterfinals
Best French Open result: Second Round, 2019
No.19 Johanna Konta
2021 Match Record: 3-6
2021 Clay Record: 1-2
Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Madrid
Best French Open result: Semifinalist, 2019
No.20 Marketa Vondrousova
2021 Match Record: 10-8
2021 Clay Record: 1-3
Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Stuttgart
Best French Open result: Finalist, 2019
No.21 Elena Rybakina
2021 Match Record: 8-9
2021 Clay Record: 2-3
Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Madrid
Best French Open result: Second Round, 2020
No.22 Petra Martic
2021 Match Record: 10-10
2021 Clay Record: 6-4
Best 2021 clay result: Rome semifinals
Best French Open result: Quarterfinalist, 2019
No.23 Madison Keys
2021 Match Record: 3-6
2021 Clay Record: 1-3
Best 2021 clay result: Second Round, Rome
Best French Open result: Semifinalist, 2018
No.24 Coco Gauff
2021 Match Record: 21-9, won Parma
2021 Clay Record: 12-3
Best 2021 clay result: Parma champion, Rome semifinalist
Best French Open result: Second Round, 2020
No.25 Ons Jabeur
2021 Match Record: 20-9
2021 Clay Record: 10-3
Best 2021 clay result: Charleston 500 Semifinal, Charleston 250 Final
Best French Open result: Round of 16, 2020
No.26 Angelique Kerber
2021 Match Record: 8-8
2021 Clay Record: 4-3
Best 2021 clay result: Rome Round of 16
Best French Open result: Two-time Quarterfinalist (2012, 208)
No.27 Alison Riske
2021 Match Record: 0-3
2021 Clay Record: 0-2
Best 2021 clay result: Seeking first main draw win of the clay season.
Best French Open result: Second Round, 2014
Jessica Pegula on the tactical lessons she learned in her loss to Aryna Sabalenka last week in Madrid.— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 13, 2021
Has beaten Kasatkina, Osaka, and Alexandrova since then to make her 1st quarterfinal on clay.
Faces Martic for a SF spot.#IBI21 pic.twitter.com/YVTeaYh7iy
No.28 Jessica Pegula
2021 Match Record: 18-8
2021 Clay Record: 4-2
Best 2021 clay result: Rome Quarterfinals
Best French Open result: Seeking first main draw win
No.29 Veronika Kudermetova
2021 Match Record: 24-11, won Charleston 500
2021 Clay Record: 13-3
Best 2021 clay result: Charleston Champion
Best French Open result: Third Round, 2019
No.30 Anett Kontaveit
2021 Match Record: 13-7
2021 Clay Record: 3-2
Best 2021 clay result: Stuttgart Quarterfinal
Best French Open result: Round of 16, 2018
No.31 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
2021 Match Record: 9-9
2021 Clay Record: 4-2
Best 2021 clay result: Madrid semifinalist
Best French Open result: Quarterfinal, 2011
“I saw a few tweets that I was the youngest to make quarterfinals back in 2011 and now I’m the oldest semifinalist. This hit me so bad (laughs).— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 5, 2021
“At the same time, it’s like hell yeah. I’m the oldest and I’m still playing good tennis.”
- @NastiaPav#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/bUzbzHpp4L
No.32 Ekaterina Alexandrova
2021 Match Record: 12-10
2021 Clay Record: 3-3
Best 2021 clay result: Rome Round of 16, Stuttgart Quarterfinals
Best French Open result: Third Round (2019, 2020)
Next in line to be seeded:
Paula Badosa
2021 Match Record: 19-7
2021 Clay Record: 13-2
Best 2021 clay result: Belgrade Champion, Madrid Semifinals
Best French Open result: Round of 16, 2020
