Coco Gauff survived an 85-minute opening set, fending off four set points, before outlasting qualifier Aleksandra Krunic in the first round of Roland Garros. Czechs Karolina Pliskova and Karolina Muchova also won in their openers.

No.24 seed Coco Gauff earned a gritty victory in her first-round match at Roland Garros on Tuesday, grinding past Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic 7-6(11), 6-4.

The American teenager came into Paris with a superb clay-court season behind her, winning her second career WTA singles title (as well as the doubles title) in Parma and making the semifinals in Rome. However, the 17-year-old needed to muster up all of that momentum to quash the challenge from the aggressive Krunic.

Former Top 50 player Krunic held four set points in the opening set before Gauff was able to work her way out of that jam. Gauff then had to stave off a second-set comeback by World No.213 Krunic to collect the victory after two hours and seven minutes of closely-contested play.

Gauff pulled through by getting 71 percent of her first serves into play, and winning 72 percent of the points when she did. Krunic's first-serve percentage lingered at just 45 percent and she won 63 percent of those points, as Gauff continually was on attack while returning.

Krunic’s first two service games averaged nearly 10 minutes in length, but she got through them, fending off a combined seven break points. The qualifier was rewarded when she became the first to break serve, moving ahead 3-2 by forcing an error with a rally backhand. But in the next game, it was the Gauff backhand that dominated, as she used that wing to level the set at 3-3.

Krunic saved three more break points to hold for 4-3, and she stayed with the seed from there, pushing Gauff into a tiebreak. In the breaker, Gauff used fabulous groundstrokes to build a 5-1 lead, but a series of forehand winners by Krunic helped the Serbian pull back into the battle, reeling off five straight points to lead 6-5 and reach set point.

Gauff staved off that set point, and two more as well, as the pair reached 8-8. A wide Krunic error gave Gauff her first set point at 9-8, but the Serbian erased that, then slammed an ace to garner her fourth set point at 10-9.

Gauff, though, found another well-timed backhand to reach 10-10, and the American grasped two more set points, with the third coming after she ended a dizzying rally with a winning volley. The third time was the charm for Gauff, as a Krunic miscue sailed long to cede the hard-fought set to the teenager. The first set took 85 grueling minutes of play.

After that tussle, Krunic dropped the first four games of the second set, but the Serbian continued to battle. Gauff saw her lead dwindle from 4-0 to 4-3, but the American held firm in two tough service games at the end of the set to close out the win.

Next up for Gauff will be a second-round clash with Wang Qiang of China, who outlasted Hsieh Su-wei 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 on Tuesday. Gauff will go into that match with recent experience in her favor -- Wang was the player she beat in the Parma final two weeks ago.

Two top Czechs also picked up challenging opening-round wins late on Tuesday. First, No.9 seed Karolina Pliskova defeated one of the top-ranked unseeded players in the field, edging Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-4.

Pliskova came into their meeting with a 3-1 head-to-head lead, although the pair had never faced off on clay. Nevertheless, Pliskova continued to hold the upper hand in their rivalry as she picked up the 96-minute win.

Very little separated the pair in either set, but it was former World No.1 Pliskova who stepped up when it mattered most, breaking Vekic in the penultimate game of both sets before confidently following up with easy holds.

Pliskova's eight aces helped her win 85 percent of her first-service points, as the 2017 Roland Garros semifinalist knocked off the World No.35 from Croatia.

Vekic still put up a valiant showing against a Top 10 player, in her first match since undergoing surgery on her right knee following the Australian Open.

Pliskova's compatriot, No.18 seed Karolina Muchova, joined her in the second round, but Muchova had to execute a comeback against former Top 10 player Andrea Petkovic of Germany before triumphing 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Muchova needed all of her 41 winners to recover from being dispatched in the first set and fight back for the two-hour and 10-minute win.

Seeking her first-ever trip to the third round of Roland Garros, Muchova will next play American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko, who stormed past Zhang Shuai of China, 6-3, 6-3.

More to follow...