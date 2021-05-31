Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka defeated 18-year-old Clara Tauson in the second round of Roland Garros. Azarenka will next face Madison Keys, who also knocked out an 18-year-old, Leylah Fernandez, to reach the third round.

No.15 seed Victoria Azarenka booked a spot in the third round of Roland Garros for the first time since 2015 with a tough 7-5, 6-4 win over rapidly rising teenager Clara Tauson.

Former World No.1 Azarenka, whose best Roland Garros performance is a trip to the 2013 semifinals, needed an hour and 48 minutes to quash the challenge from Tauson in an intriguing generational battle.

31-year-old Azarenka is one of nine players over 30 years old to reach the second round, while Tauson is one of five teenagers in the field to make it that far. The 18-year-old Dane, who is at a career-high ranking of World No.90, reached the top junior ranking in the world just two years ago.

But experience won out in the first meeting between the pair, with Azarenka notching two close sets after converting five of her 13 break points. Tauson had one more winner than Azarenka in the affair, but also five more unforced errors than the Belarusian.

Azarenka came into Paris having played just a single match on clay this season, but has now earned two wins this week, adding to her first-round victory over former Roland Garros champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

A tightly-contested opening set came to a critical juncture at 5-5, where Tauson saved a break point with an exceptional backhand winner down the line, and eventually was a point away from a service hold. But rally groundstrokes by Azarenka gave her a second opportunity to break, which she claimed with an error-forcing forehand.

Experience > Youth@vika7 returns to a third straight second round in Paris with her 7-5, 6-4 win over 18-year-old Tauson.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ka4fLjzCF7 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2021

Multiple down-the-line winners helped Azarenka steer her way to a hold in the following game, as she collected the one-set lead after nearly an hour of play.

Breaks were exchanged twice in the second set before Azarenka again claimed another crucial service break in the penultimate game. Serving for the match at 5-4, Azarenka saw her first match point erased by a brilliant Tauson backhand down the line. Nevertheless, the two-time Australian Open champion converted her second match point after a netted forehand by the teen.

Head to Head More Head to Head 1 - Matches Played 0

In the third round, Azarenka will face No.23 seed Madison Keys, who also claimed a win over an 18-year-old in her opening match. Keys defeated Leylah Fernandez of Canada, 6-1, 7-5, to move into a clash against Azarenka in Paris.

"[Azarenka is] obviously playing some really impressive tennis the past 18 months," Keys told the press, after her win. "I know it's going to be a really difficult match, super high intensity. I'm going to go practice very hard tomorrow to be ready for that."

Keys, a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2018 and a quarterfinalist in 2019, had lost her last three matches against teenaged opponents, but this time around, the American emerged victorious after an hour and 33 minutes of play against Fernandez.

Former Top 10 player Keys had 31 winners to Fernandez's six, and was able to survive 25 unforced errors in the close second set. Fernandez, who won the Roland Garros junior singles title just two years ago, was unable to match her third-round showing from her main-draw debut last season.

After a breezy opener, Keys was tested in the second set. With Keys serving for the match at 5-4, Fernandez forced errors from the American to clinch a routine service break and level the set at 5-5.

However, Keys broke back in the next game with a forehand winner square on the baseline to earn a second chance to serve for the victory. At 6-5, Fernandez saved two match points, pushing Keys to deuce, but the American regrouped and won the last two points with fierce forehands to return to the third round in Paris.

Keys said that she wrapped up that second set by "making some first serves and just really staying in it, and resetting after having those set points and not being able to convert them. Just really quickly resetting, not dwelling on it and moving forward.

"[Fernandez] is such a great fighter. I kind of expected it. But I was really happy to be able to close out that set the way that I did."

More to follow....