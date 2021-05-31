Elina Svitolina and Ons Jabeur both booked their places in the third round of Roland Garros in straight sets.

No.5 seed Elina Svitolina enjoyed some Parisian déjà vu to make the third round of Roland Garros, while No.25 seed Ons Jabeur avoided it.

Svitolina reprised the dynamic of her first-round win almost exactly to defeat Ann Li 6-0, 6-4 in one hour and 14 minutes. Jabeur found herself in the same winning position against wildcard Astra Sharma as she had before losing the MUSC Health Women's Open final in April - but this time closed it out 6-2, 6-4.

In round one, three-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist Svitolina had cruised through the first set against wildcard Océane Babel, but a lapse in concentration at the start of the second meant that she had needed to overturn a 2-5 deficit to win it.

Against Li, Svitolina landed 74% of her first serves and struck 10 winners to whitewash the American in the opening set. The Ukrainian won the stanza's only significant tussle, a seven-deuce marathon to capture a triple-break lead.

But Li, who was playing her first tournament back after a two-month layoff due to an abdominal tear, roared back in the second set. The 20-year-old World No.75 found a flurry of perfectly placed forehand winners and jumped out to a 4-1 lead.

As she had against Babel, Svitolina slowly but surely clawed her way back into the set. She cleaned up the loose errors she had started it with, reasserted her authority with some fine net play and took advantage of two Li double faults to get the break back.

At 4-3, Li held two break points to regain her advantage, but was unable to convert them. Svitolina would win each of the last three games in style - a backhand volley to hold for 4-4, a fierce return to break for 5-4 and an off backhand winner on her second match point.

Svitolina has now reached at least the third round in seven out of her nine appearances at Roland Garros. Up next will be either No.32 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova or freshly crowned Strasbourg champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Ahead of Jabeur's second clash with Sharma this year, the Tunisian had stated that she wanted "revenge". It was understandable: she had missed her chance to lift her first WTA trophy in April despite dominating the first half of their Charleston 250 final, falling 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 after a loss of focus.

Here, Jabeur found herself in exactly the same position, but kept her foot on the gas with aggressive play. Blitzing a forehand down the line to capture the double break proved necessary. Jabeur failed to serve the match out at the first pass: a double fault handed Sharma a lifeline, which the Australian seized by breaking with a return winner.

But Jabeur made no mistake the second time, pulling off a trademark dropshot to set up match point and sealing victory as Sharma sent a forehand wide.

The 26-year-old has now reached at least the third round of six consecutive majors, and for the third time at Roland Garros. She will next face Magda Linette, who progressed after No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty was forced to retire due to injury.