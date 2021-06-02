Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2013 with a comprehensive victory over Madison Keys on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Victoria Azarenka’s Grand Slam resurgence was rekindled at Roland Garros, as the No.15 seed from Belarus dispatched No.23 seed Madison Keys of the United States 6-2, 6-2 to reach the round of 16.

Before last year’s US Open, former World No.1 Azarenka had not made the round of 16 at a Grand Slam event in over three years, but that all changed with her run to the final in New York.

After early losses at last year's delayed Roland Garros and this year’s Australian Open, Azarenka is back on track in the majors, making it to the second week of a Grand Slam once again with her one-hour and 10-minute victory over former Top 10 player Keys. It is Azarenka's first trip to the round of 16 at Roland Garros since 2013.

Azarenka had contested just a single clay-court match this season coming into Roland Garros, but the Belarusian has now notched three quality wins in a row, having defeated former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in the opening round and rising teenager Clara Tauson in the second round.

2013 Roland Garros semifinalist Azarenka converted five of her 11 break points on the day as she won 63 percent of points returning the Keys second serve. Big-hitting Keys had significantly more winners than Azarenka, by 17 to six, but the American was undone by 33 unforced errors.

Azarenka took the early lead, breaking for 3-2 behind overpowering service returns at the end of a protracted game. Azarenka never relinquished that advantage in the opening frame, as she charged to the one-set lead without facing a break point, closing out the set with a deft dropshot winner.

Power moves 💥



Into the 3R for the first time since 2015, @vika7 marches on past Madison Keys 6-2, 6-2. The No.15 seed faces Pavlyuchenkova next.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/THNnAyA2Z8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2021

The two-time Australian Open champion continued to dominate in the second set, racing ahead by a double-break as she built a 3-0 lead. Keys, though, made a final charge to pull back into the match, as her power game clicked into gear and helped her earn one break back.

However, Azarenka would not be denied, and used more deep returning to regain her two-break advantage and lead 5-2. Serving for the match, Azarenka staved off a break point before converting her third match point of the game with an unreturned serve down the middle.

The seedings had projected an all-Belarusian clash in the round of 16, but No.15 seed Azarenka will not face her 3rd-seeded countrywoman Aryna Sabalenka after all. No.31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova upset Sabalenka in three sets, and will battle Azarenka for a quarterfinal spot.

Head to Head More Head to Head 5 - Matches Played 1

More to follow....