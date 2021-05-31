No.4 seed and 2020 runner-up Sofia Kenin overcame No.28 seed Jessica Pegula in three sets to return to the fourth round of the French Open.

The first of two all-American matches on tap for Saturday at the French Open went the way of the one at the top of the rankings.

No.4 seed Sofia Kenin rallied for a 4-6, 6-1 6-4 victory over No.28 seed Jessica Pegula for a berth in the fourth round for the third year running.

For the second time this year, Kenin beat Pegula after dropping the first set, thanks in part to staggering 48 winners over the course of one hour and 56 minutes. Kenin also served six aces, winning 65 percent of her first-serve points, and broke Pegula seven times.

The win is Kenin's second three-setter of the tournament so far, after five of her seven matches at the event last year went the distance.

A quick 3-0 start for the World No.5 was quickly erased in the opener by Pegula, who won six of the next seven games to build a one-set lead. Despite being the clear aggressor off the ground in the first set - Kenin racked up 18 winners and 16 unforced errors, while Pegula totaled 10 less of each - the highest-ranking American struggled on serve. Broken three times, Kenin served five double faults, and also went just 1-for-12 on points played behind her second serve.

However, she quickly turned the match around to begin the second set: Pegula pressured Kenin to deuce in the first game and was unable to break, and soon found herself trailing 4-0 thanks to a pair of marathon service games herself that didn't go her way.

The two Americans again traded breaks to start the decider, where Kenin's second for 2-1 gave her a lead she'd never relinquish. She nonetheless saved break point in the sixth game, and was pushed to 30-30 in the eighth, but never dropped her serve to finish the match.

Kenin will next face either No.14 seed Elise Mertens or No.17 seed Maria Sakkari as she bids for her third career Grand Slam quarterfinal.

