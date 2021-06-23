Anett Kontaveit notched the 13th Top 10 victory of her career by upsetting No.3 seed Bianca Andreescu in the second round of the Viking International. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka also advanced past Alison Riske.

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia claimed her 13th win over a Top 10 opponent when she breezed past No.3 seed Bianca Andreescu of Canada, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Viking International quarterfinals on Wednesday.

"I thought I played a really good match today," Kontaveit said, in her post-match press conference. "I was consistent throughout the whole match and felt like I really kept my level up and played some good tennis."

Kontaveit’s sole WTA singles title came on grass, at 2017 ‘s-Hertogenbosch, and she is now one step closer to possibly returning to the winner’s circle on that surface after her 66-minute victory over World No.7 Andreescu.

27th-ranked Kontaveit out-winnered the 2019 US Open champion by 16 to nine on the day, and she won three-quarters of Andreescu’s second-service points. Both stats helped the Estonian convert six of her eight break points en route to the straight-set victory.

"I think I have always had an aggressive style of playing, so I remember playing the first time in the juniors on grass, and I really liked it," Kontaveit said. "I think I got to the semis of junior Wimbledon. I was really enjoying myself. I also won my one and only WTA title on grass in 's-Hertogenbosch. I have always really liked playing on it. I think it suits my game."

It was unclear which way the first set would go for a long while, as five of the first seven games went against service. But a thunderous love hold by Kontaveit, punctuated with a backhand winner, put her up 5-3, and the unseeded player took command from there, breaking Andreescu for a fourth time to take the opening frame.

Kontaveit claimed the first big lead in the second set as well, slamming stellar returns to break Andreescu at love for 3-1. Three games later, a double fault by Kontaveit on break point allowed Andreescu to pull back on serve at 4-3, but the Estonian was unfazed as she swept to triple break point in the very next game, eventually moving ahead 5-3.

🇪🇪 Anett Kontaveit books her spot in the Eastbourne quarterfinals!



Defeats No.3 seed Andreescu 6-3, 6-3 to claim her 13th career Top 10 win. #VikingInternational pic.twitter.com/emFiz2i2W6 — wta (@WTA) June 23, 2021

Kontaveit had no issues closing out the match on her serve in the very next game, converting her first match point after a netted return by Andreescu.

"I just tried to stay with it," Kontaveit said. "Especially in the second set, I was up 6-3, 4-1, but it means nothing. [Andreescu] never gives up. I have seen so many matches where she's come back from scores like that. I really had to keep playing and be ready for it."

Kontaveit now finds herself into her fourth quarterfinal of the season, where she will meet Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic.

The top seed is in top gear 👊



🇧🇾 @SabalenkaA defeats Riske 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the #VikingInternational final 8! pic.twitter.com/kMHFs8UoEU — wta (@WTA) June 23, 2021

No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, was untroubled by any thoughts of an upset on Wednesday, as she stormed past Alison Riske, 6-1, 6-4 in their second-round tilt.

Belarus’s Sabalenka, who came from a set down to beat Riske in the finals of both Shenzhen and Wuhan in 2019, improved to 4-0 against the American as she blasted her way to victory after just 67 minutes of play.

World No.4 Sabalenka hit 34 winners in the match, compared to just seven from the racquet of 31st-ranked Riske. The top seed faced and erased just two break points during the clash.

Sabalenka, the 2018 Eastbourne runner-up, will face another power hitter in the quarterfinals, as she will meet Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi in the elite eight.

“I think the referrees will have to bring more balls because I don’t know what is going to happen to the balls in that match. I just think it’s going to be ‘bam bam’.”



Aryna Sabalenka, previewing her QF vs. Camila Giorgi. Very good win over Riske. #VikingInternational pic.twitter.com/kgVAnxWhkL — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 23, 2021

Sabalenka's dominance began in the first set, where Sabalenka claimed the final five games, breaking Riske twice during that run and never facing a break point. Sabalenka had 14 winners to just four unforced errors in the opening stanza, as she overpowered the 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinalist.

A more competitive second set took place, but Sabalenka never truly lost control, as she claimed an early break at 3-2 by punching a forehand crosscourt winner on the sideline. Sabalenka finally faced two break points in the next game, but she fended off the pair with well-timed big serves as she moved ahead 4-2.

As the close second set progressed, Riske showed off the stellar serves and deft volleys which has brought her success on grass, including a title at 2019 's-Hertogenbosch. The American, though, was unable to break Sabalenka’s sterling delivery, and the top seed eventually closed out the match with her tenth ace.

