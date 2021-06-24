Here's a look at the notable shakeups in this week's WTA rankings, including Petra Kvitova's return to the Top 10.

In the final week of WTA grass-court events ahead of Wimbledon, the tour made stops in Eastbourne for the Viking International and Bad Homburg, Germany, for the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Volkers, leading to a shakeup in this week’s Top 10.

Kvitova returns to Top 10

Petra Kvitova returns to the Top 10 this week with her run to the semifinals in Bad Homburg. She jumped from No.12 to No.10 in the rankings, only six weeks after dropping out of the Top 10.

Pliskova streak ends

Karolina Pliskova fell in the first round in Eastbourne this past week. Because of the setback, the 470 points she earned from her 2019 title run in Eastbourne dropped from her ranking, as she fell from No.10 to No.13. It marked the end of a 230-consecutive week stretch in the Top 10, a streak that dates back to Sept. 12, 2016, following her US Open final appearance.

Pliskova had the second longest active streak for consecutive weeks in the Top 10, behind only Simona Halep. Including the two weeks of Wimbledon, Halep’s streak will extend to 369 consecutive weeks, followed by Elina Svitolina (196).

Barty looks to extend stay at No.1

With Wimbledon underway, Ashleigh Barty will look to extend her stay at No.1. Including the two weeks at Wimbledon, Barty’s top ranking would stretch to 76 consecutive weeks and 83 weeks overall.

Aryna Sabalenka is the only player who has a chance to overtake Barty at No.1 at Wimbledon. Sabalenka would need to win the title with Barty losing before the semifinals.

Other rankings movements this week:

A finalist in Bad Homburg, Katerina Siniakova, moved up 12 spots, from No.76 to No.64.

Jelena Ostapenko won Eastbourne as her ranking improved nine spots, from No.43 to No.34.

With her first title in three years, Angelique Kerber added 280 ranking points; she maintains her current ranking of No.28.