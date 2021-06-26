There wasn't a dry eye on Centre Court - or social media - when Carla Suárez Navarro walked off to a standing ovation as she bowed out to No.1 Ashleigh Barty in her final Wimbledon appearance.

Carla Suárez Navarro couldn't imagine a better ending to her Wimbledon career: Centre Court, under the roof, against World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, with her mother filming every moment on her phone from the player's box. The 32-year-old Spaniard, who will retire after this season, played a fantastic second set to force Barty into a decider, but the Australian closed out the win 6-1, 6-7(1), 6-1 to advance to the second round.

"I think Wimbledon make me a really good gift," an emotional Suárez Navarro said after the match.

"I really enjoy everything I passed through. I think now, today, I am the most happy player in the tournament, for sure."

Suárez Navarro reached the Round of 16 three times in her career, and even though the surface was the most difficult one for her game, the former World No.6 relished the moment.

"I really enjoy to play on grass, but it's difficult to play because we only have two or three weeks of grass during the year," she said. "Everything is going too fast always. But, well, it's one of the most beautiful tournaments in the year. Always when I come back, I'm really happy to be here. Everything is so beautiful. Everyone playing in white I think is really special. I have really good memories."

The moment was not lost on Barty. After the win, the top seed waved to the crowd before stepping aside and directing the applause to Suárez Navarro, who received a standing ovation as she walked off the court.

"She deserves nothing but the best," Barty said. "I just said to her, 'It was a pleasure to share the court with you.'

"She's an exceptional person, a great fighter, a great competitor, and very well-loved and respected in the locker room. She's going to be sorely missed. I wanted to give her the appreciation that she thoroughly deserves. The crowd was exceptional. They gave her a remarkable reception as well as she's walking off the court."

Suárez Navarro will next head to the Tokyo Olympics as part of Spain's National Team before turning her eyes on her final farewell at the US Open in September.

Here's how the tennis community reacted to Carla's Wimbledon farewell.

A fitting #Wimbledon tribute for a true fighter.



Thinking of you, @CarlaSuarezNava! https://t.co/iGorHR9epx — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 29, 2021

True warrior spirit! 🙌



Keep your head high Carla, so much to be proud of ♥️💪 https://t.co/72KeWUL1Sn — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 29, 2021

Te amamos @CarlaSuarezNava ❤️ eres una inspiración para todos 🙌🏼 https://t.co/pQFwVKvFX9 — Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) June 29, 2021

I absolutely love how @CarlaSuarezNava’s mum is filming everything from the player box ❤️ — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) June 29, 2021

I just think @CarlaSuarezNava is an absolute star. An inspiration and no doubt the toughest person competing at the championships. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) June 29, 2021

Todos somos la madre de Carla🥲❤️ https://t.co/5eEsRyxEXl — Lara Arruabarrena (@laraarrua) June 29, 2021

I'm not crying.. You are 🥲 https://t.co/S8BSFrEDWF — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) June 29, 2021

Pretty amazing effort (again) by Carla. In Madrid she was there as a practice partner and could barely last 30-40 min before getting tired after her battle with cancer. Slowly but surely kept grinding away. Today she takes a set from the World No.1



Bravo @CarlaSuarezNava 👋❤️ — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) June 29, 2021

Centre Court special moment 😊



A fitting stage for @CarlaSuarezNava's return to #Wimbledon as she takes on world No.1 @ashbarty... pic.twitter.com/GmaZ8TnMcc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021