Seventh seed Iga Swiatek raced into the second week of Wimbledon for the first time, dropping just one game to Irina-Camelia Begu.

Iga Swiatek is accelerating along her grass-court learning curve. The No.7 seed became the first player into the fourth round of Wimbledon, storming past Irina-Camelia Begu in just 55 minutes.

Over the 10 Grand Slams she has played so far, Swiatek has now reached the second week six times. At both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, she achieved that milestone in her second appearance at the tournament; she has never lost in the Roland Garros first week.

The Pole was near-untouchable against Begu, striking 11 winners to six unforced errors over the course of the match. Begu, frequently unable to withstand Swiatek's sheer weight of shot, tallied 25 unforced errors to nine winners.

Lightning starts in both sets saw Swiatek concede only four points en route to a 5-0 lead in the first, and five as she leapt out to 4-0 in the second. The 20-year-old's forehand was in lethal form, and the accuracy of her lobs frequently denied Begu from defensive positions as well.

⏱ 55 minutes later... @iga_swiatek races into the second week of #Wimbledon, defeating Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0 pic.twitter.com/waTzzBa0ot — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021

The Romanian mustered more resistance at the tail end of each set, finding a hold to avoid the bagel in the first and then stretching Swiatek to a 10-minute fifth game of the second that comprised almost one-sixth of the whole match. But Swiatek eventually captured her third break point of that game and served the victory out to love, to set up a last-16 date with either No.11 seed Garbiñe Muguruza or No.21 seed Ons Jabeur.