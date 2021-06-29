Emma Raducanu, 18, stunned Sorana Cirstea on No.1 Court to clinch a second-week spot at her home Grand Slam event, in her major debut.

British teenager Emma Raducanu thrilled the No.1 Court crowds on Saturday as she stormed past World No.45 Sorana Cirstea of Romania, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the second week of her home Grand Slam event at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old wildcard, ranked World No.338, becomes just the fourth British teenager to reach the round of 16 at Wimbledon in the Open Era, joining Glynis Coles (1973), Deborah Jevans (1979), and Laura Robson (2013).

18 years old.

338th in the world.

Into the fourth round.



A star is born - and her name is @EmmaRaducanu 💫#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BMzUWJltmU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2021

Raducanu had never beaten a Top 100 player prior to this week, but the Brit broke that duck by defeating former Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the second round, before notching her biggest win to date over Cirstea in one hour and 39 minutes.

Raducanu will now play on Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals. She will face Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, who overcame recent Eastbourne champion Jelena Ostapenko, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

More to follow....