No.8 seed Karolina Pliskova surrendered just four games in defeating Viktorija Golubic under the roof on No.1 Court to become the first semifinalist through at Wimbledon.

For the fourth time in her career, Karolina Pliskova will play for a spot in a Grand Slam final.

The No.8 seed became the first woman through to the final four at Wimbledon on Tuesday after a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 win over surprise quarterfinalist Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, advancing to the penultimate round at the All-England Club for the first time.

Pliskova has now reached the semifinals at all four Grand Slams, previously doing so at the 2016 US Open, the 2017 French Open and the 2019 Australian Open. She hasn't lost a set so far this fortnight.

Pliskova never lost serve in 81 minutes on No.1 Court, breaking the Swiss twice in each set. She racked up 28 winners to 19 unforced, nearly tripling Golubic's total of winners, and won seven straight games from 2-2 in the first set.

Through to the second week, let alone the quarterfinals, of a Grand Slam for the first time this fortnight with upsets over No.29 seed Veronika Kudermetova and No.23 seed Madison Keys among her wins, Golubic battled hard in her attempts extend the match late in the second set.

Pliskova had all the answers, however, in two lengthy deuce games to seal the win: she saved three break points in a six-deuce game to lead 5-2, and won the match on her fourth match point.

